Week 2 Football Preview: Spartans take on defending champs

× Expand James Nicholas Mountain Brook lineback Miller Lee (11) anticipates the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

Week 2 of the high school football season is here, with plenty of intriguing games on the slate to preview.

Week 2 of the high school football season is here, with plenty of intriguing games on the slate to preview.

Here's a quick look at the Week 2 slate.

Mountain Brook (1-0) at Parker (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High

Last week: Mountain Brook blew past Demopolis 44-7; Parker beat Ramsay 41-13.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will quickly find out where it stands, as the Spartans head to Parker to take on the defending Class 6A state champions. These two teams met twice last year, with Parker winning in the regular season and in the playoffs on the way to the title. Mountain Brook competed well in both games and has been waiting on another chance to eliminate costly mistakes and potentially knock off a team of Parker’s caliber.

Last meeting: Parker beat Mountain Brook 28-7 on Nov. 15, 2024, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Hueytown, while Parker starts region play at home against Gardendale.

Game of the Week

Hoover (0-1) at Spain Park (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hoover fell to IMG Academy 34-13; Spain Park blew past Sparkman 48-21.

What to watch: One of the most anticipated games of the season happens in Week 2, as the city rivalry between Hoover and Spain Park takes place at Jaguar Stadium. Spain Park beat the Bucs in a thriller last fall, and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out this time around. Spain Park looked like one of the top Class 6A teams, piling up over 600 total yards of offense in a blowout win over 7A Sparkman last week. It’s tough to get a gauge of Hoover, as the Bucs played a powerhouse in IMG, although that game will only benefit the Bucs down the road. Expect an electric atmosphere on Friday night in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Last meeting: Spain Park scored a late touchdown to beat Hoover 39-37 on August 30, 2024. It was the third time in 24 meetings the Jags have won.

Next week: Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play next week with a home game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Spain Park has an open date.

Vestavia Hills (1-0) vs. Auburn (1-0)

Date : Thursday, Aug. 28

: Thursday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills routed Westside (S.C.) 49-7; Auburn beat Booker (Fla.) 24-6.

What to watch: We will get a much better gauge of how good these teams are this Thursday, as the week starts with a strong top 10 matchup in Class 7A (Auburn is ranked No. 3 and Vestavia is No. 7). Both teams beat out-of-state foes to start off the year, and this game was moved up to Thursday due to Auburn University playing its season-opener on Friday. Vestavia hopes to return the favor this year, as Auburn won big last fall and will likely be a contender in the state playoffs once again.

Last meeting: Auburn blew out Vestavia Hills 52-17 on Aug. 30, 2024. It was the first time Auburn knocked off the Rebels in five meetings.

Next week: Both teams begin region play next week on the road, with Auburn heading to Opelika and Vestavia Hills traveling to Hewitt-Trussville.

Homewood (1-0) at Briarwood (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood blew past rival John Carroll 51-7; Briarwood fell to county rival Oak Mountain 14-3.

What to watch: This is a second straight tough matchup to begin the year for Briarwood. Homewood was expected to be strong this year and the Patriots’ first showing was a positive one in last week’s win. Briarwood showed flashes against Oak Mountain, but struggled to move the ball consistently and fell victim to a couple momentum-swinging plays in the loss. Even if Briarwood drops a second straight game to start the year, games against teams in higher classifications will help the Lions as they prepare for region play.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Briarwood 28-7 on Aug. 30, 2024. Homewood leads a competitive all-time series 12-7.

Next week: Both teams begin region play, with Briarwood playing on the road against Ramsay on Thursday, and Homewood taking on Mortimer Jordan at home on Friday.

Chelsea (1-0) at Wetumpka (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wetumpka Football Stadium – Wetumpka Sports Complex

Last week: Chelsea blew past Charles Henderson 51-27; Wetumpka beat Beauregard 36-19.

What to watch: Chelsea has its sights set on another strong start, similar to last fall. The Hornets were impressive in Week 1 against an overmatched Charles Henderson team. They are likely the better team on paper in this matchup as well, but last year’s game went down to the wire. This game will give Chelsea another opportunity to continue working on its quarterback situation, as Logan Strunk, Grant Propst and Hudson Picklesimer all got playing time last week. The duo of Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes in the backfield is a force to be reckoned with, regardless of who is under center.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Wetumpka 15-14 on Aug. 30, 2024, scoring a late touchdown to prevail. Wetumpka has won three of the five meetings between the teams.

Next week: Both teams begin region play next week, with Chelsea hosting Pelham and Wetumpka traveling to Russell County.

Oak Mountain (1-0) vs. Pelham (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain knocked off crosstown rival Briarwood 14-3; Pelham lost to Pell City 22-14.

What to watch: Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb has not been shy over the summer in saying he expects the Eagles to compete for a playoff spot in the ever-tough Class 7A, Region 3. The Eagles were impressive at times last week in its win over Briarwood, with the defense allowing only just over 200 yards and three total points. But McComb saw plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, and sophomore quarterback Charlie Vacarella should only improve as he settles into the role. Pelham is a rebuilding program and the Eagles should expect to win this one.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Pelham 38-20 on Aug. 30, 2024. Pelham holds a 12-7 lead in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Prattville and Pelham heads to Chelsea, as both teams begin region play.

John Carroll (0-1) vs. St. Michael (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to rival Homewood 51-7; St. Michael beat Bayside Academy 41-10.

What to watch: This will be a special night at Pat Sullivan Field, as it marks the first opportunity for fans to see the new turf installed over the summer. The fieldhouse is currently getting a makeover as well, but the field will be dedicated on Friday night and the John Carroll 1973 state championship team will be honored as well. Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is the head coach at St. Michael, with his son Gunner currently the starting quarterback.

Last meeting: St. Michael edged out John Carroll 20-19 on Aug. 30, 2024, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Both teams begin region play next week, with St. Michael hosting W.S. Neal and John Carroll hosting Carver-Birmingham.

Hewitt-Trussville (1-0) at Gadsden City (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium – Gadsden City High

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville blew out JAG 54-0; Gadsden City lost to Muscle Shoals 24-6.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has pitched three straight regular season shutouts after blanking JAG last week. The Huskies have a chance for a fourth straight this week against an overmatched Gadsden City opponent. This will serve as another growing opportunity for first-year starting quarterback Zach Benedict, who had an impressive showing in last week’s win.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 42-14 on Aug. 30, 2024. The Huskies have won six straight over the Titans.

Next week: Both teams begin region play next week, with Hewitt-Trussville hosting Vestavia Hills and Gadsden City remaining at home to play Buckhorn.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) vs. Ramsay (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Hueytown 42-15; Ramsay fell to Parker 41-13.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is looking to reclaim its status as a Class 6A state championship contender this fall, and began the season with an extremely impressive showing against Hueytown. The Cougars will look to back that up Friday night against Ramsay, a team that was soundly defeated by the reigning champs, Parker, last week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville ran past Ramsay 62-7 on Aug. 29, 2024. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Pell City to kick off region play, while Ramsay hosts Briarwood on Thursday.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.