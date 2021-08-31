Week 2 Football Primer: Spartans begin region play Thursday

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook enters the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway.

Two weeks of high school football are in the books, with many teams beginning region play this week.

Mountain Brook (2-0) vs. Woodlawn (1-1)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook handled Huntsville 38-7; Woodlawn beat Carver-Birmingham 28-21.

What to watch: Mountain Brook begins Class 6A, Region 5 play this Thursday, looking to pick up where it left off after an unbeaten region slate a year ago in its first season back in 6A. The Spartans have clicked on both sides of the ball through two games and should be able to notch another victory.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook blanked Woodlawn 51-0 on Sept. 3, 2020. Mountain Brook holds a 12-3 lead in the all-time series.

Chelsea (0-2) at Briarwood (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 27-14; Briarwood ran away from Spain Park in a 42-8 victory.

What to watch: These two teams begin Class 6A, Region 5 play on Friday night, coming off opposite starts to the season. Briarwood has looked the part of a 6A contender over two games so far, while the Hornets are hoping to put together four solid quarters for the first time this year.

Last meeting: Briarwood stifled Chelsea in a 20-3 win on Sept. 4, 2020. Briarwood leads the all-time series 23-9-1.

Spain Park (1-1) at Hewitt-Trussville (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Briarwood 42-8, while Hewitt-Trussville posted a dominant 41-0 shutout of Saraland.

What to watch: These two teams begin Class 7A, Region 3 play on opposite ends of the spectrum. Spain Park is coming off a disappointing defeat to Briarwood, while the Huskies are flying high following two dominant victories to start the season. Spain Park’s new offense has shown flashes and Hewitt has looked strong on both sides of the ball so far.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville ran away with a 45-13 win on Sept. 4, 2020. The Huskies have won four of six meetings between the two schools.

Homewood (2-0) at McAdory (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: McAdory High School

Last week: Homewood edged out Vestavia Hills 9-7 on a late field goal; McAdory posted a 33-28 win over Demopolis.

What to watch: Homewood plays a third straight non-region game this Friday, coming off a pair of dramatic wins in the first two weeks of the season. The Patriots won a shootout in their first game, and came out on top of a defensive struggle last week. They now get a McAdory team that has played well so far under new coach Aryvia Holmes.

Last meeting: Homewood edged out McAdory 9-7 on Sept. 4, 2020. Homewood holds a 9-5 edge in the series, including four straight wins.

Vestavia Hills (0-2) at Hoover (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Vestavia Hills suffered a tough defeat to rival Homewood, 9-7; Hoover blew past Alpharetta (Ga.) 35-7.

What to watch: This longstanding rivalry is renewed to begin Class 7A, Region 3 play this Friday. Vestavia Hills has struggled in its first two games under first-year head coach Sean Calhoun, but Hoover has excelled in consecutive games against teams from Georgia. Making Hoover’s wins even more impressive is the fact the Bucs have played both games without a handful of starters in each game.

Last meeting: Hoover held on for a 24-21 win over Vestavia Hills on Sept. 4, 2020. Hoover has won the last five meetings and officially holds a 36-20 edge in the series.

Oak Mountain (2-0) vs. Gadsden City (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain surged past Pelham 21-0 with a strong second half; Gadsden City beat Fort Payne 34-10.

What to watch: Oak Mountain and Gadsden City enter Class 7A, Region 3 play both unbeaten, with both programs looking to build upon a strong start. The Eagles have come out strong in the second half of both their games so far, while Gadsden City is trying to turn the page after four straight losing seasons.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain got past Gadsden City 38-23 on Sept. 4, 2020. The teams have split two previous meetings.

John Carroll (1-1) vs. Carver-Birmingham (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll struggled in the second half in a 34-14 loss to Moody; Carver-Birmingham fell to Woodlawn 28-21.

What to watch: These teams enter Class 5A, Region 5 play this Friday looking to rebound from last week’s disappointing defeat. It’s difficult to stand out in a region that also includes Ramsay, Pleasant Grove and Parker, so all region games are critical for both of these teams.

Last meeting: Carver got past John Carroll 27-22 on Sept. 4, 2020. The teams have split six previous contests in a series that dates back to 1977.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) vs. Jasper (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville outlasted Hueytown 57-40; Jasper beat Cullman 20-16.

What to watch: Class 6A, Region 6 action begins on Friday night, as Clay-Chalkville looks to claim its first region title since 2015. The Cougars’ offense has been lights out in the season’s first two games. They also jumped out big on a good Hueytown team last week before hanging on in a wild second half.

Last meeting: Clay blew past Jasper 40-7 on Sept. 4, 2020.

Pinson Valley (1-1) at Gardendale (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High School

Last week: Pinson Valley shut out Shades Valley 49-0; Gardendale pitched a shutout as well, beating Bessemer City 39-0.

What to watch: Both teams have hopes of finishing near the top of the heap in Class 6A, Region 6, and have looked the part in a couple non-region matchups to begin the season. Pinson fell to a good 7A team to start the year but dominated last week. Gardendale plays its two toughest region games at the beginning of the region slate, playing Pinson this week and Clay next.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Gardendale 26-15 on Sept. 4, 2020. Gardendale holds a 19-9 edge in the series, but Pinson Valley has won the last four.