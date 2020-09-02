Week 2 Primer: Spartans begin region play Thursday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. MBHS Football at Calera The Spartans take the field for the start of a game between Mountain Brook and Calera on Sat. Aug. 29, 2020, at Calera High School. Mountain Brook defeated Calera 31-14. Photo by Erin Nelson.

We are now two weeks into the high school football season, and it has been as chaotic as many expected. Several teams have been forced to forfeit due to the effects of COVID-19, while this week brings the start of region play for many.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Mountain Brook (1-0) at Woodlawn (0-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Calera 31-14 in a non-counter replacement game on Saturday after its Friday game against Huntsville was canceled due to weather. Woodlawn fell to Carver-Birmingham 42-12.

What to watch: The game marks the beginning of Class 6A, Region 5 play for both squads, in a game that No. 1 Mountain Brook is expected to win. The Spartans finally got on the field last Saturday against Calera in a jamboree contest, but this will be the first real game Mountain brook has played this fall.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Woodlawn 51-6 on Sept. 20, 2013. The Spartans have won the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

Briarwood (1-1) at Chelsea (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Briarwood surrendered a second-half lead in a 21-14 loss to Spain Park. Chelsea picked up its first win of the year in a 27-23 win over Helena.

What to watch: The schools are Class 6A, Region 5 foes now, with Briarwood’s ascension to 6A. The matchup will be the first region game for both schools, with both coming off different emotions from last Friday’s contest. Briarwood started strong against Spain Park, building a 14-0 halftime lead before giving up a late touchdown to lose. Chelsea picked up a dramatic win over Helena to get on the board this season.

Last meeting: Chelsea defeated Briarwood 17-14 on Aug. 30, 2019, in a game Chelsea later had to forfeit for playing an ineligible player.

Hewitt-Trussville (2-0) at Spain Park (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville did not play after Saraland forfeited the contest. Spain Park made a second-half comeback to defeat Briarwood 21-14.

What to watch: It is the first Class 7A, Region 3 contest for both schools in one of the most competitive regions in the state. Hewitt-Trussville was unable to find a replacement game last week after Saraland elected not to travel, while Spain Park mounted a comeback to beat Briarwood. The Jags have looked impressive over their first two victories, while Hewitt pulled away in the second half to beat Pinson Valley in its first game.

Last meeting: Spain Park defeated Hewitt-Trussville 31-28 on Sept. 20, 2019, after the Jags scored late to win the game. Hewitt holds a 3-2 lead in the series.

Homewood (1-1) vs. McAdory (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood accepted a forfeit victory after Vestavia Hills was unable to play, due to COVID-19. McAdory fell to Demopolis 34-14.

What to watch: Homewood is looking to get the bad taste out of its mouth from its season-opening loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa two weeks ago, while McAdory has suffered a pair of losses to Class 5A teams to begin the season. It will serve as a final tune-up for both teams before beginning region play.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off McAdory 41-20 on Oct. 17, 2003. Homewood has an 8-5 lead in the all-time series.

Hoover (2-0) at Vestavia Hills (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover dominated Bessemer City 62-0. Vestavia Hills has yet to play this season, forfeiting its first two games due to COVID-19 concerns.

What to watch: The game serves as the renewal of a longtime rivalry and the first Class 7A, Region 3 game for both squads. Hoover has already been tested twice this season, while Vestavia Hills has been merely practicing and scrimmaging for the last two weeks. The game will effectively mark the beginning of head coach Buddy Anderson’s final season with the Rebels.

Last meeting: Hoover rallied late to beat Vestavia Hills 35-28 on Oct. 18, 2019. Hoover holds a 35-20 edge in the all-time series.

John Carroll (1-0) at Carver-Birmingham (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Carver High School

Last week: John Carroll did not play, rescheduling its contest at Moody to Sept. 25. Carver-Birmingham blew past Woodlawn 42-12.

What to watch: John Carroll is back on the field after COVID-19 affected its scheduled game last week. The Cavs won the first game of the Will Mara era with a victory over Fultondale two weeks ago, but they begin Class 5A, Region 5 play this week against a Carver team that beat Woodlawn last week.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Carver-Birmingham 34-7 on Oct. 26, 2001. John Carroll has won three of the five meetings between the schools.

Oak Mountain (2-0) at Gadsden City (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Gadsden City High School

Last week: Oak Mountain pulled out a 28-21 victory over Pelham. Gadsden City earned its second straight win to start the year with a 45-20 victory over Fort Payne.

What to watch: The game marks the start of Class 7A, Region 3 play for both squads, with both looking for a return to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. After winning just once all of last season, the Titans have already won twice in as many weeks this fall. Oak Mountain has shown promise as well in its first two games against a pair of local 6A teams.

Last meeting: Gadsden City beat Oak Mountain 45-28 on Nov. 11, 2014, in the second round of the state playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) at Jasper (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jasper High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville accepted a forfeit win over Hueytown due to COVID-19, while Jasper fell to Cullman 21-0.

What to watch: The two teams begin Class 6A, Region 6 play on Friday night. Clay put together an impressive opening week before being idle last week. Jasper came off a promising season-opening win over Mars Hill with a shutout loss last Friday.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville defeated Jasper 41-6 on Sept. 8, 2017. Clay has won three of the four meetings between the two schools.

Pinson Valley (1-1) vs. Gardendale (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley knocked off Shades Valley 31-21. Gardendale earned a 26-7 win over Smiths Station.

What to watch: Gardendale has notched a set of impressive victories over Class 7A foes to open the season and enters Class 6A, Region 6 play with momentum. Pinson Valley fell to Hewitt-Trussville, a top 7A team, to begin the year, before notching the first win of the Sam Shade era last week.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Gardendale 21-0 on Oct. 4, 2019. Pinson has won the last three games of the series, but Gardendale holds a 19-8 lead in the all-time series.