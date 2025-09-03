Week 3 Football Preview: Spartans host Hueytown

× Expand Mountain Brook Rocco Gray blocks during a game between Mountain Brook and Parker on Friday August. 29, 2025 at A. H. Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine.

Week 3 of the high school football season is here, with plenty of intriguing games on the slate to preview.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down all the upcoming games.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 3 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Briarwood (0-2) at Ramsay (0-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 4

: Thursday, Sept. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field

Last week: Briarwood fell to Homewood 27-0; Ramsay lost to Clay-Chalkville 64-0.

What to watch: Both teams have punched up in their first two games of the season, with Briarwood losing to a 6A and 7A foe, while Ramsay has played the top two 6A teams in the first two weeks. One of these teams will find their first victory of the season and get Class 5A, Region 5 play started on the right foot. Briarwood has played solid defense so far, but the Lions are eager to get the offense rolling.

Last meeting: Ramsay defeated Briarwood 23-14 on Sept. 6, 2024. Briarwood has won three of the five previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Carver-Birmingham, while Ramsay hosts Corner.

Mountain Brook (1-1) vs. Hueytown (0-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Parker 27-11; Hueytown took an open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has one final non-region tune-up this week, taking on a solid Hueytown team. The Spartans are rebounding from a loss to No. 1 Parker, a game in which they had opportunities but were unable to capitalize. Hueytown is licking its wounds after losing to No. 2 Clay-Chalkville in the season opener. The biggest lesson from those results is perhaps that Parker and Clay-Chalkville are elite teams. We will learn much more about Mountain Brook and Hueytown in this contest.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook earned a 23-21 win on Sept. 6, 2024. The Spartans have won six of the nine previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Pell City to start region play, while Hueytown hosts Paul Bryant.

Game of the Week

Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Auburn 42-14; Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 56-7.

What to watch: This is a must-see game to begin Class 7A, Region 3 play for both teams. Both teams have looked like borderline elite teams in the season’s first two weeks. Vestavia’s offense is humming under the guidance of junior quarterback Charlie Taaffe. There are some questions as to what Hewitt-Trussville will do on offense. Quarterback Zach Benedict suffered an injury last week and head coach Josh Floyd called him “week to week.” Freshman Jack Floyd has gotten snaps at quarterback each of the last two weeks, but senior linebacker Parker Floyd has also taken plenty of offensive snaps over the years as well.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville scored late to beat Vestavia Hills 18-14 on Sept. 6, 2024. Vestavia holds a 13-7 edge in the series, but Hewitt has won the last five meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Hoover.

Homewood (2-0) vs. Mortimer Jordan (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood shut out Briarwood 27-0; Mortimer Jordan edged Cullman 21-20.

What to watch: Homewood has played nearly flawless football the first two weeks in wins over a couple Class 5A foes. The Patriots will now get going in Class 6A, Region 5 play with a home game against Mortimer Jordan. The Blue Devils struggled last season and the Patriots are the favorite in this contest.

Last meeting: Homewood earned a 49-21 win over Mortimer Jordan on Sept. 6, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Homewood travels to Woodlawn, while Mortimer Jordan hosts No. 1 Parker.

John Carroll (0-2) vs. Carver-Birmingham (0-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll lost to St. Michael 49-28; Carver-Birmingham did not play.

What to watch: John Carroll is looking to get on track after convincing defeats to top-tier opponents in the season’s first two weeks. The Cavs and Rams begin Class 5A, Region 5 play, but it will be Carver’s first game of the season.

Last meeting: Carver beat John Carroll 26-7 on Sept. 5, 2024. The two teams have split 10 previous meetings.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Hayden, while Carver heads to Briarwood.

Chelsea (2-0) vs. Pelham (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea outlasted Wetumpka 40-30; Pelham fell to Oak Mountain 30-29.

What to watch: Chelsea is off to a strong start for the second straight year, but the Hornets see plenty of room for improvement as Class 6A, Region 3 play gets started. Pelham is coming off a heartbreaking loss, falling to Oak Mountain on a last-second Hail Mary pass, but it is clear that the Panthers are going to improve under first-year coach Ross Newton. The Chelsea offense has clicked at a high level so far, averaging 45 points per game, but the defense will look to shore things up.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Pelham 36-33 on Sept. 6, 2024. Pelham holds an 11-6 edge in the series that dates back to 1976.

Next week: Chelsea takes an open date, while Pelham hosts Calera.

Oak Mountain (2-0) at Prattville (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Pelham 30-29; Prattville beat Stanhope Elmore 43-13.

What to watch: Oak Mountain improved to 2-0 with a dramatic win over Pelham last week, connecting on a Hail Mary pass as time expired and converting a long extra-point kick to win. The Eagles will need to play better in order to get off a strong start in Class 7A, Region 3 play this week, though. Prattville is hoping to be much improved under first-year coach Bobby Carr, and the Lions picked up a blowout win to get into the win column last week. Both these teams are hoping to be in the playoff conversation as the season progresses, which means a win in this game is almost a must.

Last meeting: Prattville beat Oak Mountain 35-28 on Sept. 6, 2024. The Lions have won two of the three meetings between the two.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Thompson, while Prattville travels to Tuscaloosa County.

Hoover (1-1) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover knocked off Spain Park 21-10; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa blew past Sparkman 50-24.

What to watch: This game will show whether Hillcrest is for real or not. The Patriots have notched a pair of Class 7A wins to start the year, but against a pair of mediocre foes. Hoover played IMG Academy before notching a strong win over city rival Spain Park last week. The Bucs defense has elite game-changing ability, and the offense still has plenty of room to improve. Quarterback Kaleb Freeman threw three touchdowns last week and the Bucs are still looking for a running back to emerge as the go-to option.

Last meeting: Hoover blew past Hillcrest 35-6 on Sept. 6, 2024. Hoover has won all seven previous meetings.

Next week: Hoover hosts Hewitt-Trussville, while Hillcrest travels to Vestavia Hills.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) vs. Pell City (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Ramsay 64-0; Pell City edged Coosa Christian 28-27.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has looked every bit the part of a state championship contender over the season’s first two weeks, and get Class 6A, Region 6 play started at home against Pell City. The Panthers are on the way up, but they will be no match for the Cougars this week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Pell City 45-0 on Sept. 6, 2024. The Cougars are 15-2 all-time in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville heads to Shades Valley, while Pell City hosts Mountain Brook.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.