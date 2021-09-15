Week 4 Football Primer: Spartans head to Shades Valley

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook kicker Reed Harradine (12) kicks off during a game between Mountain Brook and Huffman on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

Many teams hit the halfway point of the regular season this week. There is still much on the line for everyone, including playoff berths and rivalry bragging rights.

Briarwood (4-0) at Huffman (1-3)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High School

Last week: Briarwood cruised past Woodlawn 42-21; Huffman fell to Mountain Brook 48-7.

What to watch: Briarwood plays a second consecutive Thursday night road game, and the Lions will face a stiffer challenge than the one they got last week against Woodlawn. Huffman has struggled out of the gates this season, but will undoubtedly play hard for second-year coach Bill Smith.

Last meeting: Briarwood held off Huffman 28-16 on Sept. 18, 2020, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-0) at Thompson (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville breezed past Tuscaloosa County 42-7; Thompson blasted Spain Park 49-3.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is one of two teams in Class 7A, Region 3 that seem to pose a real threat against Thompson based on early returns this season. The Huskies travel to Warrior Stadium with momentum, winning each of their first four games by at least 21 points. Thompson, on the other hand, has allowed just three points total in the first four games of the season.

Last meeting: Thompson took down Hewitt-Trussville 42-16 on Nov. 13, 2020, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Thompson holds a narrow 7-6 edge in the series.

Homewood (3-1) vs. Woodlawn (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood held off a Chelsea comeback to win 37-35; Woodlawn fell to Briarwood 42-21.

What to watch: In its three wins this season, Homewood has won by a combined seven points. This week’s region contest against Woodlawn should allow the Patriots to notch a comfortable victory for the first time all year.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Woodlawn 35-18 on Oct. 15, 1999. The two teams were supposed to play last year, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Hoover (4-0) at Oak Mountain (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover mounted a big second half to pull away from Gadsden City in a 44-17 win; Oak Mountain took down Vestavia Hills 24-14.

What to watch: There are two matchups of unbeaten teams from Class 7A, Region 3 this week. Hoover impressed in its first three games before struggling mightily in the first half against Gadsden City last week. The Buccaneers will have to go on the road once again this week to take on a scrappy Eagles team that gets it done with defense and strong second halves.

Last meeting: Hoover survived a late rally to beat Oak Mountain 24-21 on Nov. 13, 2020, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Oak Mountain has yet to beat Hoover in 19 tries.

Mountain Brook (4-0) at Shades Valley (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High School

Last week: Mountain Brook cruised to a 48-7 win over Huffman; Shades Valley did not play.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has flat out dominated its first four opponents this year. The Spartans offense is clicking on all cylinders so far this year and the defense has allowed 17 total points over four games. Shades Valley has had trouble gathering momentum this fall and the Spartans will pose a strenuous challenge.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Shades Valley 24-7 on Sept. 17, 2020. Shades Valley holds a 23-12 lead in the series.

Spain Park (1-3) vs. Gadsden City (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Thompson 49-3; Gadsden City lost the lead and the game, 44-17, to Hoover.

What to watch: The lone silver lining from Spain Park’s loss to Thompson last week was the fact the Jaguars were the first team to dent the scoreboard against the dominant Warriors. Spain Park gets a much more manageable challenge this week against Gadsden City, which gave Hoover a tough time last week.

Last meeting: Gadsden City beat Spain Park 31-17 on Sept. 18, 2020. Spain Park has won three of five between the programs.

Vestavia Hills (0-4) at Tuscaloosa County (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Oak Mountain 24-14; Tuscaloosa County was handled by Hewitt-Trussville 42-7.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills held the lead after three quarters last week, but was unable to hang on. The Rebels are getting closer to their first win under first-year head coach Sean Calhoun and they will have another opportunity to achieve that this week against a team with a new head coach of its own (Adam Winegarden).

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills took down Tuscaloosa County 17-10 on Sept. 18, 2020. The Rebels have won six straight in the series.

John Carroll (3-1) at Fairfield (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fairfield High School

Last week: John Carroll shut out Cordova 28-0; Fairfield got past Carver-Birmingham 25-12.

What to watch: John Carroll is 3-1 for the first time since 2009 and last week notched its second shutout of the season. The Cavaliers need this win to feel good about a potential playoff berth, as their toughest Class 5A, Region 5 games are right around the corner.

Last meeting: Fairfield held on for a 13-7 victory over John Carroll on Sept. 18, 2020. Fairfield has won the last nine meetings between the programs.

Clay-Chalkville (4-0) vs. Minor (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew out Gardendale 46-0; Minor lost to Pinson Valley 49-25.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has lit up the scoreboard at an impressive rate over the season’s first four games. The Cougars are averaging nearly 53 points per game and have pitched two shutouts on defense already. This week, they get a Minor team that has struggled so far this season.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville outlasted Minor 38-33 on Sept. 18, 2020. Clay holds a 7-4 lead in the series.

Pinson Valley (3-1) at Jackson-Olin (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: P.D. Jackson-Olin High School

Last week: Pinson Valley got past Minor 49-25; Jackson-Olin ran away from Mortimer Jordan in a 54-26 win.

What to watch: Jackson-Olin has gotten off to a hot start this fall, but Pinson Valley will be by far its toughest test to date. The Indians are rounding into form and look like a team capable of threatening to repeat as Class 6A champions.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Jackson-Olin 34-18 on Sept. 18, 2020. Pinson has won three of four in the series.