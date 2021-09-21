Week 5 Football Primer: Spartans host top-ranked Thompson

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook Cheerleaders lead the team onto the field during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Frank Nix Stadium - Shades Valley High School in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

In Week 5, teams across the state take a break from region play. Some take an open week, while others play a non-region foe.

Mountain Brook (5-0) vs. Thompson (5-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Shades Valley 31-0; Thompson blew past Hewitt-Trussville 42-9.

What to watch: This matchup of unbeatens doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme, since the teams are no longer region foes. Mountain Brook is a strong contender in Class 6A, but no one has been able to hold a candle to Thompson’s reign of terror so far.

Last meeting: Thompson blitzed Mountain Brook 31-0 on Sept. 25, 2020. Mountain Brook holds a 13-10 lead in the series.

Briarwood (5-0) vs. Mortimer Jordan (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood passed its way to a 42-14 victory over Huffman; Mortimer Jordan took its open date.

What to watch: Briarwood has been nothing if not consistent offensively so far this season, scoring exactly 42 points in each of its last four games (and 41 in the first game). The same output will likely be enough to get past Mortimer Jordan, which is in a growing stage under first-year head coach Stuart Floyd.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Mortimer Jordan 25-17 on Sept. 29, 2017. The teams have met in the playoffs twice, with Briarwood winning all four previous meetings.

Chelsea (0-4) vs. Pelham (3-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea took its open date; Pelham dropped a thriller to Helena, 37-34.

What to watch: Both of these teams are better than their records indicate. Each team has losses to Oak Mountain and Helena on the ledger and Chelsea has been close to getting over the hump in its last couple games. The Hornets blew a late lead against a strong Briarwood team and almost pulled off a wild comeback against Homewood two weeks ago. The local rivals are not region foes, but plenty of pride is on the line in this one.

Last meeting: Pelham toppled Chelsea 47-28 on Sept. 25, 2020. Pelham holds a 9-4 lead in the series.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) vs. Huffman (1-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Thompson 42-9; Huffman was defeated by Briarwood 42-14.

What to watch: The road gets no easier for Huffman, which comes off back-to-back games against Mountain Brook and Briarwood. Hewitt suffered its first loss of the year last week to the best team in the state and would like to use this game as one to get back on track. However, in the same situation last fall, Hewitt had to escape with a 3-0 win over the Vikings.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville needed a late field goal to escape Vikings Stadium with a 3-0 win over Huffman on Sept. 25, 2020. In a long-running series, Hewitt holds a 23-18 edge.

Hoover (5-0) at Prattville (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Prattville High School

Last week: Hoover withstood a late comeback to beat Oak Mountain 28-21; Prattville took down Dothan 24-7.

What to watch: This series has been one with great intrigue over the years, with the programs meeting in the state championship game six times from 2004 to 2014. Since that last one, however, Prattville has suffered a dip in its program that it is attempting to recover from. The Lions are off to a strong start, but so are the Bucs. Prattville’s biggest test to this point came against Auburn, which knocked off the Lions.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Prattville 28-6 on Sept. 25, 2020. Hoover holds a 4-3 edge in the series.

Pinson Valley (3-2) vs. Ramsay (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley suffered a loss to Jackson-Olin, 36-28; Ramsay got past Cordova 33-20.

What to watch: Pinson Valley got taken out by a strong Jackson-Olin team last week, giving the Indians their first region loss since early 2019. The Indians fell to Ramsay last fall in this non-region bout, but this Ramsay team has yet to show the same strength of years past.

Last meeting: Ramsay knocked off Pinson Valley 14-13 on Sept. 25, 2020. Pinson Valley holds a 4-2 lead in the series.