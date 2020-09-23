Week 5 Football Primer: Spartans travel to Thompson

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Shades Valley at MBHS Mountain Brook kicker Reed Harradine (12) kicks the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated Shades Valley by a score of 24-7. Photo by Erin Nelson.

All of the local high school football teams take a break from region play this week. Here's a look at some of those games.

Mountain Brook (5-0) at Thompson (5-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Mountain Brook got past Shades Valley 24-7. Thompson took down Hewitt-Trussville 35-21.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off varying performances last week, as Mountain Brook struggled to a region win over Shades Valley, while Thompson put forth a strong effort in a nationally televised matchup between the top two teams in Class 7A. The teams have long been region foes until this year, when Mountain Brook dropped down to 6A.

Last meeting: Thompson outlasted Mountain Brook 33-21 on Oct. 18, 2019. Thompson has won the last four meetings, but Mountain Brook still holds a 13-9 lead in the all-time series.

Briarwood (4-1) at James Clemens (3-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Huffman 28-16. James Clemens defeated Huntsville 35-14.

What to watch: Briarwood and James Clemens announced this game on Monday afternoon and is the third scheduled opponent for the Lions this week. After starting off the Class 6A, Region 5 slate with three straight wins, the Lions will take this non-region opportunity to challenge themselves with a 7A foe.

Last meeting: Briarwood and James Clemens have never met in a game.

Chelsea (1-3) at Pelham (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High School

Last week: Chelsea took an open week. Pelham accepted a forfeit win over Helena and did not play either.

What to watch: The two local rivals are no longer in the same region, but are both coming off a pseudo-off week. Chelsea has failed to score a touchdown in three of its four games to this point and is looking to take advantage against a Pelham defense allowing over 28 points per game so far. The Hornets would like to gain some momentum before heading into a stretch of four straight Class 6A, Region 5 games.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Pelham 64-38 in a shootout on Sept. 20, 2019. Pelham holds an 8-4 lead in the all-time series.

Hoover (5-0) vs. Prattville (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover blew out Oak Mountain 42-7. Prattville dominated Dothan 35-0.

What to watch: This will be the first matchup between Hoover and Prattville outside of a state championship. The schools both appear to have solid teams once again this season, but in six previous championship meetings (2004, 2006, 2008-09, 2011 and 2014), each team took home three titles.

Last meeting: Hoover defeated Prattville 35-21 on Dec. 3, 2014, in the first ever Class 7A championship game.

John Carroll (2-2) at Moody (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bill Morris Stadium – Moody High School

Last week: John Carroll suffered a narrow 13-7 loss to Fairfield. Moody fell to Center Point 56-14.

What to watch: This game was originally scheduled for Aug. 28, but Moody was unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns. The Cavs’ last three games have been decided by a combined 12 points, as they now take a break from region play to take on the Blue Devils.

Last meeting: Moody knocked off John Carroll 13-7 on Sept. 29, 2017. John Carroll has won five of the eight previous meetings between the schools.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) at Huffman (3-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Thompson 35-21. Huffman dropped a 28-16 decision to Briarwood.

What to watch: This game has potential to be interesting, with both teams coming off disappointing region losses. This matchup is likely not the mismatch has it has been in recent years, with Huffman proving much improved in 2020.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Huffman 34-21 on Sept. 27, 2019. The Huskies lead the all-time series 22-18.

Pinson Valley (4-1) at Ramsay (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 25

: Friday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field

Last week: Pinson Valley knocked off Jackson-Olin 34-18. Ramsay blew past Cordova 47-0.

What to watch: Pinson Valley has hit its stride after a season-opening defeat to Hewitt-Trussville and now face another stern non-region test against Ramsay. The game was added to the Indians’ schedule a few weeks before the season began.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Ramsay 27-7 on Aug. 30, 2019. Pinson has won four of the five meetings between the schools.