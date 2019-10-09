Week 7 Football Primer: Spartans host Hewitt-Trussville

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook runs out at the start of the game during a game between Oak Mountain and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-3) at Mountain Brook (6-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook cruised past Oak Mountain 42-14. Hewitt-Trussville fell to Vestavia Hills 19-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook puts its unbeaten start on the line against the struggling Huskies, which has lost three of its last four after suffering a slew of injuries.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook pulled off a 20-17 upset over Hewitt-Trussville on Oct. 12, 2018. Mountain Brook leads the all-time series 18-10.

What it means: Mountain Brook is attempting to stay atop the region with Thompson, while Hewitt-Trussville needs a victory to avoid being virtually eliminated from playoff contention.

Briarwood (5-1)* at Parker (3-3)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 10

: Thursday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High School

Last week: Briarwood defeated John Carroll 48-16. Parker beat Fairfield 42-20.

What to watch: Briarwood has been on a roll lately, winning four straight behind an improving offense and stout defense.

Last meeting: Briarwood ran away with a 41-7 victory over Parker on Oct. 12, 2018. It was the first time the two teams have met on the gridiron.

What it means: Briarwood will be all but assured a playoff spot with a win, keeping alive a playoff streak that spans back to 1993.

Homewood (1-5) at Chelsea (3-3)*

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Homewood was shut out by Minor 28-0. Chelsea fell to Helena 31-28.

What to watch: Homewood is reeling after three straight losses and looking to get back on track after failing to score last week. Chelsea also fell last week, dropping a heartbreaker to Helena for the top spot in the region.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Chelsea 34-7 on Oct. 12, 2018. It was the first meeting between the two schools.

What it means: Homewood needs a victory to stay in position to make the playoffs, while Chelsea is still in the running for the region title.

Vestavia Hills (5-1) vs. Thompson (6-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills outlasted Hewitt-Trussville 19-14. Thompson ran away from Spain Park 47-23.

What to watch: Two of the top teams in Region 3 do it in different ways. Vestavia Hills relies on strong defense and a methodical offensive approach, while Thompson can score in bunches. Thompson’s offense is averaging 48.5 points per game, while Vestavia Hills allows less than 10 points per contest.

Last meeting: Thompson edged Vestavia Hills 21-20 on Oct. 12, 2018. Vestavia Hills leads the all-time series 14-9.

What it means: A win for Vestavia would all but assure the Rebels of their first playoff berth since 2015.

Spain Park (2-4) at Hoover (5-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Thompson 47-23. Hoover dominated Tuscaloosa County 44-7.

What to watch: It’s the rivalry of the city of Hoover, so all bets are off. Spain Park has played better than its record of late, knocking off Hewitt-Trussville and playing with Thompson for much of three quarters last week. Hoover has played well over the last month without starting quarterback Robby Ashford. Backup Josh Lundy returned to action last week as well.

Last meeting: Hoover cruised to a 32-7 victory over Spain Park on Oct. 12, 2018. Hoover leads the all-time series 15-3 (one win forfeited).

What it means: Hoover is trying to keep pace with unbeaten region opponents Thompson and Mountain Brook, while Spain Park is attempting to keep its faint playoff hopes alive.

Oak Mountain (2-4) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Mountain Brook 42-14. Tuscaloosa County was routed by Hoover 44-7.

What to watch: Both teams have faced similar problems this season and neither has been able to notch a region victory to this point.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County pulled out a 10-7 win over Oak Mountain on Oct. 12, 2018. Oak Mountain has won three of five meetings all time.

What it means: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

John Carroll (2-5) at Pleasant Grove (5-1)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pleasant Grove High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 48-16. Pleasant Grove shut out Wenonah 31-0.

What to watch: Pleasant Grove’s lone loss came earlier this year to Ramsay, one of the top teams in Class 5A. John Carroll has been close at times, but has lost five straight since winning its first two games.

Last meeting: Pleasant Grove cruised to a 42-0 win over John Carroll on Oct. 12, 2018. The programs have split 12 meetings.

What it means: Pleasant Grove is looking to remain in contention for the region title.

Clay-Chalkville (4-2) vs. Pell City (2-4)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville rebounded with a 31-13 win over Shades Valley. Pell City beat Etowah 45-6.

What to watch: After back-to-back losses, Clay-Chalkville got back on track last week with a win over Shades Valley, the Cougars’ first in region action. Last week’s win was the first time Pell City held an opponent below 21 points in a game.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville blew out Pell City 61-0 on Oct. 12, 2018. Clay-Chalkville has an 11-2 all-time series lead (one Clay win forfeited).

What it means: Clay-Chalkville needs a win to stay in good shape for a playoff berth. A loss would eliminate Pell City from playoff contention.

Pinson Valley (4-2) vs. Huffman (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley shut out Gardendale 21-0. Huffman was routed in a 45-6 loss to Oxford.

What to watch: Pinson Valley’s defense announced its presence in a big way last week, holding undefeated Gardendale below 100 total yards on the evening. The Indians had held three straight opponents to seven points before losing 34-33 to Oxford on Sept. 20. The Indians offense will also get a chance to get on track against a Huffman defense allowing 27.6 points per game.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley cruised past Huffman 41-6 on Oct. 12, 2018. Pinson Valley holds a 5-4 lead in the all-time series (one Huffman win forfeited).

What it means: Pinson Valley still has a chance to claim its third straight region title and needs a win to stay alive in that race. Huffman is a loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs.

*Chelsea's win over Briarwood earlier in the season was forfeited.