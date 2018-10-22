Week 9 Football Primer: Spartans playing for region title

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook fans lead the team on the field before game at Mountain Brook between Thompson and Mountain Brook High School October 19, 2018. (Frank Couch for Starnes Publishing)

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Mountain Brook (7-1) at Hoover (6-2)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Thompson, 31-7; Hoover defeated Vestavia Hills, 31-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook suffered its first defeat of the season last week, while the Bucs won their fourth straight game. The Spartans’ worst two defensive performances have come in the last two weeks, so they will need to get back to their stellar play in the first six games to have a chance. Hoover has scored at least 31 points in each of its last four games.

Last meeting: Hoover held on to beat Mountain Brook, 31-21, on Sept. 8, 2017. Hoover leads the all-time series, 32-7.

What it means: All four seeds are still up for grabs in the final week of Region 3 play. The winner of the game is assured a first-round home playoff game, while the loser will go on the road in the first round.

Homewood (7-1) at Jackson-Olin (8-0)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 25

: Thursday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jackson-Olin High School

Last week: Homewood defeated Carver-Birmingham, 27-13; Jackson-Olin defeated Helena, 22-16, in overtime.

What to watch: The two teams have been tops in Region 5 all season long and finally meet on Thursday. Both teams struggled last Friday, but both found a way to win. Homewood and Jackson-Olin feature strong defenses.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Jackson-Olin, 28-6, on Sept. 15, 2017. Homewood has won all eight previous meetings.

What it means: This game decides the winner of Region 5. Both have already secured a first-round home playoff game.

Briarwood (6-2) vs. Fairfield (3-5)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 25

: Thursday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Ramsay, 21-7; Fairfield fell to Pleasant Grove, 38-27.

What to watch: Briarwood lost its first region game in over three years last Friday, but the Lions will get a chance to finish region play strong. Fairfield has lost three of its last four games.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Fairfield, 23-6, on Sept. 22, 2017.

What it means: Briarwood has locked up the second spot in Region 4, but Fairfield is fighting for a playoff spot.

John Carroll (1-8) vs. Ramsay (8-1)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 25

: Thursday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field – John Carroll Catholic High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Wenonah, 42-0; Ramsay defeated Briarwood, 21-7.

What to watch: Both teams are off next week, so this matchup will conclude the regular season for them. John Carroll has scuffled in recent weeks, while Ramsay is surging after clinching the region title last week.

Last meeting: Ramsay ran past John Carroll, 53-35, on Oct. 20, 2017. John Carroll leads the series, 4-2.

What it means: Ramsay is looking to continue riding high heading into the playoffs.

Chelsea (1-7) at Calera (1-7)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Stadium – Calera

Last week: Chelsea defeated Minor, 31-27; Calera lost to Benjamin Russell, 40-7.

What to watch: Both teams enter the game with just one win on the season, but Chelsea picked up its initial victory last week, so the Hornets should have a jolt of energy.

Last meeting: Calera outscored Chelsea, 48-40, on Oct. 29, 2009. Calera leads the series, 20-9-1.

What it means: Neither team is in contention for a playoff spot, but both teams would love to finish the season on a positive note.

Vestavia Hills (4-4) at Oak Mountain (1-7)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Hoover, 31-14; Oak Mountain was shut out by Spain Park, 21-0

What to watch: Neither team has played particularly well as of late, with the Rebels on a three-game slide and the Eagles having lost all seven since winning the season-opener.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills won a defensive struggle against Oak Mountain, 7-0, on Sept. 15, 2017. Vestavia Hills holds an 11-3 lead in the series.

What it means: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but Vestavia Hills is trying to avoid its second straight losing season.

Spain Park (2-6) vs. Tuscaloosa County (2-6)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park defeated Oak Mountain, 21-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hewitt-Trussville, 45-14.

What to watch: Spain Park snapped its six-game slide with a win last week, and its offense eclipsed 20 points for the first time in five games. The Jags defense also put forth its best effort of the season in the win. Tuscaloosa County has struggled on both sides of the ball much of the season.

Last meeting: Spain Park defeated Tuscaloosa County, 24-19, on Oct. 20, 2017. The Jags have won five of six meetings in the series.

What it means: Neither team will qualify for the playoffs, but the Jags have a chance to finish the season by stringing a few wins together.

Clay-Chalkville (7-1) vs. Huffman (1-7)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Oxford, 27-6; Huffman was off last week.

What to watch: Not much has slowed the Cougars down so far, as they have put a lot of points on the board and held opposing offenses in check nearly every game this season. This week’s matchup should be no different.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville dominated Huffman, 41-7, on Sept. 11, 2015. Clay-Chalkville holds an 11-5 edge in the series.

What it means: Clay-Chalkville has wrapped up the second seed in Region 6, which assures it of a first-round home playoff game.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) at Thompson (7-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 6:30 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Tuscaloosa County, 45-14; Thompson knocked off Mountain Brook, 31-7.

What to watch: It’s a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN2 on Friday night and features a pair of Alabama commits at quarterback, with Hewitt’s Paul Tyson and Thompson’s Taulia Tagovailoa squaring off. Thompson’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as it was last fall, but clicked on all cylinders last week. On the other hand, the Huskies have scored at least 40 points in six of its last seven games.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Thompson, 35-17, on Oct. 9, 2015. Hewitt has a 5-3 edge in the all-time series.

What it means: This game, along with Mountain Brook vs. Hoover, will play a part in determining the region champion. Either way, the winner will host a first-round playoff game, while the loser goes on the road.