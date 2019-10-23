Week 9 Football Primer: Spartans host Hoover in crucial game

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook's Strother Gibbs celebrates a touchdown during a game between Thompson and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. (Frank Couch - For Starnes Publishing)

Here's a look at the local high school football games this week.

Briarwood (7-1) at Fairfield (3-5)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fairfield High School

Last week: Briarwood rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat Ramsay 21-20. Fairfield fell to Pleasant Grove 42-14.

What to watch: Briarwood is coming off the emotional high of knocking off Class 5A No.2 Ramsay last week and wraps up region play on the road. The Lions have ripped off six straight wins after dropping their first region game.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Fairfield 26-0 on Oct. 25, 2018. The Lions have won all three meetings between the two teams.

What it means: A win for Briarwood would secure the Lions a top-two seed in the region, guaranteeing a first-round home playoff game. A loss would leave Briarwood’s seeding up to other results this week.

John Carroll (2-7) at Ramsay (7-2)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Wenonah 29-27 after a late two-point conversion failed. Ramsay dropped a 21-20 game to Briarwood.

What to watch: John Carroll was very close last week to notching its first region victory, and its final opportunity to notch one in 2019 will come against one of the top teams in the state.

Last meeting: Ramsay knocked off John Carroll 42-6 on Oct. 25, 2018. John Carroll has a 4-3 edge in the series, but the Rams have won the last three.

What it means: Ramsay is still fighting for the region title, and a loss would likely eliminate the Rams from contention for that.

Homewood (3-5) vs. Jackson-Olin (2-6)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood took care of Carver-Birmingham 35-13. Jackson-Olin fell to Helena 49-21.

What to watch: Homewood has reeled off two straight big region wins to lock up a playoff berth and is looking to make that three to cap off the region slate. This game served as a region title game last fall, but both teams have faced rebuilding of sorts this year.

Last meeting: Jackson-Olin beat Homewood 18-10 on Oct. 25, 2018, in the midst of rainy and windy conditions.

What it means: Homewood is locked into the third seed in the region.

Chelsea (3-5) vs. Calera (1-7)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea dropped a tight game to Minor 37-35. Calera fell to Benjamin Russell 54-14.

What to watch: Chelsea has dropped three straight games by a combined six points, so the Hornets have to regroup heading into the playoffs with two non-region games.

Last meeting: Chelsea ran past Calera 35-3 on Oct. 26, 2018. Calera leads the all-time series 20-10-1.

What it means: Chelsea is locked into the fourth seed from Class 6A, Region 5, so the final two games will be used to build toward the postseason.

Oak Mountain (2-6) at Vestavia Hills (5-3)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Spain Park 35-28 in double overtime. Vestavia Hills suffered a 34-28 loss to Hoover in the final minutes.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off tough losses, so it will be interesting to see how each team regroups. Vestavia Hills has lost back-to-back road games against Thompson and Hoover, two of the state’s and region’s top teams.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills knocked off Oak Mountain 28-14 on Oct. 26, 2018. Vestavia Hills holds a 12-3 lead in the all-time series.

What it means: Vestavia Hills is locked into the fourth seed from Class 7A, Region 3 game, while Oak Mountain has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Hoover (7-1) at Mountain Brook (7-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Hoover rallied to beat Vestavia Hills 34-28. Mountain Brook fell to top-ranked Thompson 33-21.

What to watch: Both teams still have plenty to play for and have established themselves as two of the top teams in the state. Hoover’s offense has scored at least 35 points each of the last four games, while Mountain Brook has held five of its eight opponents to 14 points or less.

Last meeting: Hoover blew past Mountain Brook 42-17 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 16, 2018.

What it means: It’s the final region game for both squads, with the winner securing a first-round home playoff game in two weeks via a top-two spot in the region standings.

Spain Park (3-5) at Tuscaloosa County (0-8)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Spain Park outlasted Oak Mountain 35-28 in double overtime. Tuscaloosa County lost a close one to Hewitt-Trussville, 24-21.

What to watch: It’s the final region game for a pair of teams already eliminated from playoff contention, so both teams will have to look elsewhere for motivation. Spain Park’s offense has clicked for much of the year, and this game should present another opportunity to put up points.

Last meeting: Spain Park cruised past Tuscaloosa County 42-21 on Oct. 26, 2018.

What it means: Spain Park will finish fifth in the region with a victory on Friday.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-5) vs. Thompson (8-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville outlasted Tuscaloosa County 24-21. Thompson pulled away late in a 33-21 win against Mountain Brook.

What to watch: It’s the regular season finale for both schools, with Thompson trying to notch a perfect regular season, while Hewitt-Trussville attempts to avoid a losing season.

Last meeting: Thompson dispatched Hewitt-Trussville 37-13 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 16, 2018.

What it means: Thompson has already clinched the region, while Hewitt-Trussville will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Clay-Chalkville (6-2) at Huffman (2-6)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville knocked off unbeaten Oxford 26-21. Huffman had an open week.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is coming off three straight wins to leap into a firm playoff position, particularly following a win over Oxford last week. Both teams wrap up the region slate this week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville cruised past Huffman 49-14 on Oct. 26, 2018. Clay-Chalkville leads the all-time series 12-5.

What it means: Region 6 seeding is still up for grabs, as Oxford faces Gardendale this week as well.