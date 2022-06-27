Young golfer swings for victory at national tournament, places 3rd

× Expand Photo by Sam Greenwood, Augusta National. Emma Kate Rice of the Girls 10-11 division putts on the No. 18 green during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3.

What started out as a fun game to play with her dad turned into a true passion for Emma Kate Rice, a 10-year-old golf enthusiast and rising sixth grader at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

That passion for the game was on full display when Rice won third place in the Augusta National Golf Club’s Drive, Chip and Putt national tournament on April 2.

The tournament included 10 of the top golfers in the country in her age group, said Allison Rice, Rice’s mother.

Emma said she was nervous leading up to the competition, but those nerves settled when the competition started.

Before tournaments, she said, she likes to tell herself, “I can do this.”

“I was very shocked at first to see the final standings, but then very excited and proud of myself,” Rice said. “It also makes me excited and fuels my fire to try again.”

This was Rice’s first national competition, but she has competed in multiple tournaments, including the Magic City Tour in Birmingham and U.S. Kids tournaments in Montgomery and Huntsville. She also played as part of the Predators team at Pine Tree Country Club, where she learned to play the game. The Predators are part of the Professional Golf Association Junior League.

Rice started playing golf with her dad when she was 7 years old and was excited to learn more about it, she said.

She started learning how to play as a part of the Operation 36 program at Pine Tree Country Club with her former coach, Paul Whitman, PGA director of golf and assistant general manager at Pine Tree Country Club.

She now enjoys playing with her “gramps” at Lake Hartwell in Georgia, friend of the family Adam Cohen and her coach at Greystone Golf and Country Club, Liz Mattioli, Rice said.

She said she likes golf because of how challenging it is. Golfers have to think through every shot they take and have to “work hard to play your best and continue to improve every round,” she said.

She also enjoys the sport because it allows her to meet new people, and she met her best friends as a result, she said.

“I’ve learned lots of life lessons through golf like never give up,” Emma said. “I learned that at Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt. I was in last place after the Drive and Chip portions of the competition and came back to finish in third place overall with putting.”

Rice’s mother said she and her husband are both so proud of their daughter’s hard work and positive attitude.

“She is very dedicated and always works diligently to achieve goals she set for herself,” Allison Rice said. “We have been blessed to make so many fun memories with her at Drive, Chip and Putt. She is a sweet girl with many opportunities in life, and we are excited to see what God has in store for her life.”

Rice said she plans to try to qualify for Drive, Chip and Putt again but will compete in multiple tournaments this summer in the meantime such as tournaments through the Birmingham Golf Association and in the Alabama-NW Florida section of the PGA.

“My favorite experience from last summer was shooting an even 36 for 9 holes in the second round of the BGA Championship at Bent Brook Golf Course,” Rice said.

When she’s not golfing, Rice likes to read, swim, do arts and crafts and learn about science, her favorite subject in school, she said. Rice is trying out for the band this year and has plans to play golf at Mountain Brook High School.