Spotlight: Little Betty Steak Bar

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Jamey Shirah, owner, and Kyle Biddy, executive chef, stand outside Little Betty Steak Bar in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke.

Little Betty Steak Bar, an upscale steakhouse headed by Michelin star chef Kyle Biddy, is one of Lane Parke’s newest culinary offerings.

Opened in the fall of 2023, the restaurant has already become one of Mountain Brook’s premier fine dining establishments, with an elegant, inviting environment.

Little Betty offers a menu full of steakhouse classics like wagyu and roasted bone marrow, alongside a rotating selection of seafood and pasta. Although welcoming of all ages, the restaurant aims to provide a mature dining experience, fielding an expansive selection of wine and drinks and a bar.

Little Betty Steak Bar is located at 321 Rele Street in Lane Park. Their hours are 4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday.

You can visit their website at littlebettysteakbar.com.