Tent sale returns to Crestline for 8th year

Staff photo. The tent sale is a chance for shoppers to find special deals from Crestline merchants at the end of summer.

Crestline Village will host its annual tent sale this month, giving shoppers the opportunity to get back-to-school deals from local retailers.

Now in its eighth year, the sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is held in conjunction with the Pants Store’s annual tent sale and brings merchants from their storefronts into the streets to offer discounts on clothing, shoes and more as they clear out summer products to prepare for fall.

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzan Doidge said the sale began in 2012 as a way to boost business during the sluggish summer months and allow shoppers to buy back-to-school goods locally. Participating retailers will offer discounted toys, children’s clothing, adult clothing, housewares, accessories and more.

“The Pants Store has their sale each year, and we plan our sale around their sale,” Doidge said. “It’s a win-win and a great way for people to come enjoy the community in Crestline and get great deals.”

The Pants Store puts up a large circus-type tent across from the library, and Doidge said the event is a collaborative effort by all of the businesses. Restaurants also get involved and offer discounts.

Several new stores have been added since last year, including Mon Ami.

“The chamber is a sponsor for the event,” Doidge said. “We set it up and promote it and are a supporter of it.”

For more information about the Crestline Tent Sale, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.