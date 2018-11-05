The Reset: Volleyball season ends; football, cross-country gear up for final push

× Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) sets to a teammate during a Class 7A state tournament quarterfinal match between Mountain Brook and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Birmingham CrossPlex (Kamp Fender)

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team wrapped up the regular season with a convincing 38-14 win over Gardendale last Friday night.

This week, the Spartans will travel to Austin on Friday for the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end last Wednesday, as the Spartans fell to McGill-Toolen in the semifinals of the Class 7A state tournament. The Spartans won in the quarterfinals earlier in the day in their sixth consecutive state tournament appearance.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville last Friday. The girls team finished first overall and the boys finished second, with both teams qualifying for the state meet this Saturday in Moulton.

The girls claimed six of the first seven spots in the race in an utterly dominating performance. Eighth-grader Reagan Riley won the race by over 14 seconds, posting a time of 19:03.44. Anna Balzli was second with a time of 19:17.98. A host of Spartans finished consecutively in spots four through seven, with Lily Hulsey (19:22.24), Elizabeth Robertson (19:39.85), Tessa Allen (19:58.98) and Sabina Ortiz (20:04.01) crossing the line in order. Alex Pitts finished 10th with a time of 20:12.86.

Other runners for the girls included Cameron Hudson (28th, 21:20.87), Rosemary Lee (37th, 21:43.85) and Cate Jones (22:02.48).

On the boys side, Hunter Harwell was the top Spartans runner, as he came home second with a time of 16:09.31. Joseph Pitard was the other top-10 finisher, as he came across seventh in 16:31.96. Other runners included Parker Balzli (14th, 16:55.53), Gram Denning (15th, 16:59.99), Jack Bell (28th, 17:40.58), Henry Hartley (30th, 17:48.26), Eric Alexander (39th, 18:08.15), Lawton Miller (46th, 18:21.43), Beck Corley (50th, 18:35.19) and Alex Black (52nd, 18:40.95).

