Thursday Night Live set for Aug. 18

On August 18th, the Mountain Brook Chamber Junior Board will bring their signature event to English Village.

Thursday Night Live will take place on Aug. 18th from 5-8 p.m. in English Village.

The event will feature live music from Pioneer Chicken Stand, local food, drinks, raffle prizes and more to celebrate English Village and the entire Mountain Brook Community.

Proceeds will benefit the Friends of Jemison Park as they plan for the update and expansion of Jemison Park and Trail on Mountain Brook Parkway.