Photos: Living Nativity at Mountain Brook Baptist Church

× 1 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

On Dec. 21, 2024, Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosted a living Nativity depicting the birth of Christ. The show began with Mary holding baby Jesus in the manger as the narrator's voice tells the Christmas story. The Nativity was complete with a live donkey, sheep and camel for kids to enjoy. The shepherds to the left of the manger scene looked upon the shining star, and then a crowd of angels (Mountain Brook Baptist Church kids) appeared in the "sky." The narrator directed the crowd to the wise men who had also seen the star. The groups then joined Mary and Joseph in the manger.