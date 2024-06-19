Barks & Books at O'Neal Library June 21

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney John Thomas Skinner, 10, reads a book to Sissie during the Books & Barks event for students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the children’s department at the Homewood Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Books & Barks is hosted every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. during the school year. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Teens in grades 7-12 can enjoy reading time with some furry friends at the O'Neal Library.

Bring a book—any book—and relax with dogs. The Barks & Books program will be held at the O'Neal Library on Friday June 21 from 1-3 p.m.

The event will take place in the Community Meeting Room and registration is available online at emmetoneal.libnet.info/event/10192962

The program partner, Hand in Paw, is a non-profit animal-assisted therapy organization.

For questions, email young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth at teens@oneallibrary.org.