Birmingham Zoo offers free admission to military and dependents on July

In honor of the holiday, all veterans, active and retired military, including their dependents (up to six) will receive free admission to the Birmingham Zoo with proof of valid military identification.

The zoo will be open on Thursday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy seasonal favorites and special activities including the Junior League of Birmingham Hugh Kaul Children’s Zoo and splash pads, animal encounters with Ambassador Animals, Giraffe Feedings at the Kiwanis Giraffe Encounter, climbs on the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower, and feedings of the Zoo’s beloved lorikeets in the Lorikeet Aviary.

A series of animal encounters and keeper chats are scheduled throughout the day on July 4 and throughout the entire summer season. Visit birminghamzoo.com/visitor-info/daily-activities/ for a complete list.

*All rides and various activities are an additional cost – plus tax and are weather dependent. See birminghamzoo.com/visitor-info/ for updates and ride schedules.