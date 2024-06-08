Children's Art Guild fashion show raises $57,000 for Dance Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Betsy Kiser

The Children’s Arts Guild (CAG) Fashion show recently raised approximately $57,000 for The Dance Foundation.

Over 200 guests attended this year's event on March 12 at the Country Club of Birmingham.

CAG member Haley Year out returned as this year’s emcee, introducing 85 local children modeling kid’s fashions ranging from heirloom classics to fun and functional play clothes, and everything in between.

Under the leadership of CAG president Sissy King; fashion show co-chairs, Elizabeth Lindsey and Lauren Nichols, treasurer, Frances Ellen Morris; assistant treasurer, Leigh Huber; and advisors, Peyton Russell and Margaret Gaddy, this year’s event helped raise funds for The Dance Foundation.

Guests enjoyed tea and mimosas while perusing fabulous raffle items donated by local businesses. While enjoying lunch, attendees watched the parade of childrenon the runway. Many children walked in honor or in memory of their grandmothers, many of whom attended the show. Commemorative centerpieces were designed by Dorsey Higginbotham and Erin Turner.

Children’s Arts Guild is a support organization for The Dance Foundation (TDF),founded in 1975 by Jennie Robertson, Virginia Sanford Donovan and Mary Conyers Cooper.

The Dance Foundation, led by Executive Director Diane Litsey and her staff, annually reaches more than 2,000 students in 27 schools and child development centers, with support from donors like the Children's Arts Guild, the foundation works to fulfill its mission of teaching the art of dance to all, while also inspiring creativity and confidence. When the music starts, problems fade andstudents grow empowered.

--Submitted by Betsy Kiser