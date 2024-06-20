José Ray exhibition runs through July 21

"In Between Dreams" Art by José Ray is currently on display at the Grand Bohemian Gallery through July 21.

Born and raised in the Midwest, Ray grew up with a love for wide-open exploration and do-it-yourself spirit.

A graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design incorporates a wide range of media, including watercolor, markers, colored pencils, acrylic, oil and ink to showcase the inherent beauty within the cycles of nature. Vibrant flowers serve as the heart and soul of this exhibition and serve as a recurring symbol for a larger message about life’s brevity and sanctity, says Ray.

Through the mixed media work, the artist achieves lush and vibrant floral landscapes. Rolling waves of color flow -- and sometimes crash -- across the canvas. The trail of abstraction is left to shine through in some moments, and in others, rendered into beautiful and fantastic floral forms.

The Grand Bohemian Gallery is located at 2655 Lane Park Rd. Operating hours are Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, visit grandbohemiangallery.com.