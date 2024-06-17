LJCC to host J'la Gala on Aug. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of bhamjcc.org

The Levite Jewish Community Center will host its 3rd annual J’la Gala to benefit our wide range of programming for children and adults. This year’s event is set for Aug. 8 with a theme of “Growing Stronger Together,” celebrates the critical role that The J plays every year in the lives of thousands.

J’la 2024 will bring together Jewish and non-Jewish philanthropic community members and corporate sponsors who are excited to support the efforts of the LJCC.

“Giving the feeling of belonging to every person who walks through our doors is our top priority,” says Executive Director Brooke Bowles. “Our community offers space for everyone — and the J’la is a crucial part of making that happen.”

At this year’s gala the goal is to raise $200,000 to support our ongoing scholarship-related initiatives, including:

Discounted memberships for our neighbors who demonstrate financial need

Swim School for underserved children

Our fee-free youth theater program, which so far this year has allowed some 50 kids the opportunity to shine on stage in an impressive production of Annie JR.

Memberships for: Israeli citizens who have been displaced by the ongoing war, local Jewish Hillel students to use our pool this summer, and military veterans

Discounted memberships for employees of Birmingham’s numerous Jewish organizations plus United Way

Discounted memberships for residents of Glenwood, a local provider of autism and behavioral health services

Free memberships for Birmingham’s first-responders

Details for the evening

Tickets: $125

Silent auction and cocktail hour

Plated three-course kosher dinner prepared by Chef Maureen Holt

Program

Live auction and fund-a-need managed by C. King Benefit Auctions

For information, visit bhamjcc.org/the-j-la/