Otey's Fest Shindig set for July 27

Otey's Fest Shindig is back for its 15th year on Saturday, July 27.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and take place rain or shine.

The lineup will feature:

The Hurlers (6 p.m.- outside)

Bouche (Local Mountain Brook High School students) (7 p.m.- inside)

T.U.B. (7.30 p.m.- outside)

The Negotiators (10 p.m.- inside)

“For the 15th anniversary of this wonderful event, as well as the 35th anniversary of Otey’s Tavern, we wanted to do something that celebrates the musical history of three of our mainstay musical acts, all on one bill, which has never happened in the history of Otey’s Tavern," said Otey's Tavern owner and Otey's Fest founder Will Haver. "Please join us as we celebrate not just 15 incredible years of Otey’s Fest, but also 35 years of Otey’s Tavern.”

In homage to the original site for Otey’s Fest, the event will return to the parking lot directly in front of Otey’s. General admission tickets are free/ $100 VIP armbands will include food, beverages, and dedicated restrooms.

Proceeds from Otey's Fest Shindig will benefit the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, an organization that provides developmental opportunities for young professional men to become social, business, and philanthropic leaders in the community. www.pcobham.org.

For tickets and more information, visit oteysfest.com.