Vacation Bible School Roundup

Expand Staff photo. Various places of worship in Mountain Brook are holding Vacation Bible Schools this summer.

Churches around the area will be hosting Vacation Bible School events throughout the month of June. Here are some of the ones happening in the Mountain Brook area.

Brookwood Baptist Church

Where: 3449 Overton Road

Date: June 17-19

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Theme: Start the Party — Celebrate the good news

Ages: All ages

Register: brookwood.org/events

Canterbury United Methodist Church

Where: 350 Overbrook Road

Date: June 10-13

Time: TBD

Theme: Camp Firelight — Summer Camp Adventure with God

Ages: Rising 4K through fifth grade

Register: $20 per child; $40 for two children or more. canterburyumc.org/event/vacation-bible-camp

Mountain Brook Baptist Church

Where: 3631 Montevallo Road

Date: June 10-14

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Age 4 through rising sixth grade

Register: mbbc.org

Mountain Brook Community Church

Where: 3001 U.S. 280

Date: June 10-13

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba — Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Completed pre-K through fourth grade

Register: mbcc.us/vbs

Mountain Brook Presbyterian