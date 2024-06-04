Vacation Bible School Roundup

Staff photo.
Churches around the area will be hosting Vacation Bible School events throughout the month of June. Here are some of the ones happening in the Mountain Brook area.
Brookwood Baptist Church
- Where: 3449 Overton Road
- Date: June 17-19
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Theme: Start the Party — Celebrate the good news
- Ages: All ages
- Register: brookwood.org/events
Canterbury United Methodist Church
- Where: 350 Overbrook Road
- Date: June 10-13
- Time: TBD
- Theme: Camp Firelight — Summer Camp Adventure with God
- Ages: Rising 4K through fifth grade
- Register: $20 per child; $40 for two children or more. canterburyumc.org/event/vacation-bible-camp
Mountain Brook Baptist Church
- Where: 3631 Montevallo Road
- Date: June 10-14
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon
- Theme: Breaker Rock Beach
- Ages: Age 4 through rising sixth grade
- Register: mbbc.org
Mountain Brook Community Church
- Where: 3001 U.S. 280
- Date: June 10-13
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon
- Theme: Scuba — Diving into friendship with God
- Ages: Completed pre-K through fourth grade
- Register: mbcc.us/vbs
Mountain Brook Presbyterian
- Where: 3405 Brookwood Road
- Date: June 3-7
- Time: 1-4 p.m.
- Theme: Camp Firelight — Summer Camp Adventure with God
- Ages: All ages
- Register: $20 per child; mbpcusa.org/vbs
- Saint Peter’s Anglican Church
- Where: 3207 Montevallo Road
- Dates: June 10-13
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon
- Theme: Elements of Trust
- Ages: Age 3 through fifth grade
- Register: $25 for one child; $50 for two or more children. stpetersbhm.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/2175887.