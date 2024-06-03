Zoo Brews event set for June 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. Adults and families can enjoy music, lawn games, animal greetings, train rides, a slide and more at the 2019 Zoo, Brews & Full Moon Bar-B-Que event at the Birmingham Zoo.

Back for another year, Zoo Brews will offer drink samples from a variety of breweries on June 8 from 6-9 p.m.

Tastings will be available from Abita, Avondale, BBL, Bold Rock Cider, Braided River Brewing, Cahaba Brewing, Druid City, El Jimador Flavored Malts, Good People, InnerSpace Brewing, Island Grove, Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Juneshine, Old Black Bear Brewing, Oyster City Brewing, Paulaner Brewery, Scofflaw Brewing, Staight to Ale, Sunboy, Urban South, Wicked Weed Brewing, Yellowhammer Brewing, and more.

The Zoo’s Nourish 205 restaurant and the Flamingo Cart on Henley Lawn will be serving full-size beer and wine – all for an additional charge.

Per ABC regulations, Zoo Brews will operate with a “Penny-A-Pour” system! Each sample will be worth one penny. All pennies collected will be donated to the Animals Fund.

Food trucks will be onsite serving food for additional purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/42 and are $50 for general admission and $20 for designated driver (driver must be 21+ and show ID to gain admission).