Village Living seeks your COVID-19 anecdotes, photos

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Covid Creek Clean-up In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide stay-at-home orders, Mountain Brook City Hall is one of many city buildings closed on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The city removed the life-size chess pieces from the grounds at City Hall. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here at Village Living, we’re trying to chronicle our community’s response to the historic COVID-19 pandemic as effectively as possible.

And for our June issue, we want to hear short first-hand accounts of the pandemic and its effects from community members in Mountain Brook.

This includes not just your personal anecdotes of all types but also your photographs.

We’re anxious to hear you describe your experiences — both good and bad — since the virus turned our lives upside down.

To tell us more about your feelings and experiences, click here to fill out our survey.

You can also use this form to submit photographs, if you have a Google account. If you don’t, just email them to our editor at jchambers@starnespublishing.

Photographs — including cell phone images and selfies — need to be fairly large file sizes, preferably at least 1.5 MB.

The deadline to submit material is Wednesday, May 6, at 5 p.m.

We will do our best to use as much of the material submitted as we can, either in print or on our website or social media

Let us hear from you!