Vulcan Run 10K hits streets Nov. 2

Runners will participate in the 45th annual VulcanRun 10K Nov. 2 at Sloss Furnaces.

One of Birmingham’s most competitive road races is on tap this month.

Competitors in the Vulcan Run 10K, which starts and finishes at Sloss Furnaces, will take off Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. Runners will follow a 6.2- mile course that winds through Avondale, Highland Park, Five Points South and Southside.

The race, in its 45th year, is hosted by the Birmingham Track Club and serves as the Road Runners Club of America 10K State Championship. The Vulcan Run 10K offers a prize purse, which attracts elite runners from around the country. Last year’s male winner, Hiram Ngatia, crossed the finish line in 29 minutes, 23 seconds. That’s a clip of 4:44 per mile.

Last year’s female winner, Marta Pen, averaged 5:31 per mile and clocked in at 34:19.

Apart from prize money — which will be given to the top five overall males and females, top American male and female and top masters male and female —regular awards will be distributed to overall and age group winners.

The top 200 finishers also will receive a T-shirt in recognition of their accomplishment.

There will be a post-race celebration with food, beverages, adult refreshments and a DJ.

Registration is $50 until Oct. 31 and then will increase to $60 through race day.

Pre-race packet pickup will be at The Trak Shak in Homewood on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Race day packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m.

For more information or to register, go to birminghamtrackclub.com.