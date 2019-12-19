× 1 of 3 Expand Dr. Kristin Michael and Dr. Cindy Williams, Village Pet Care. × 2 of 3 Expand Dr. Kristin Michael and Dr. Cindy Williams, Village Pet Care. × 3 of 3 Expand Village Pet Care. Prev Next

Dr. Kristin Michael and Dr. Cindy Williams get to spend every working day getting kitten hugs and puppy dog kisses after their hard work to keep them healthy pays off.

The two of them strive to provide the best veterinary care possible at Village Pet Care P.C.

Even though some days can be more stressful than others, they both love what they do.

“I fell in love with veterinary medicine when I was young,” Dr. Michael said. “I remember giving a presentation on veterinary medicine when I was in third grade at Mountain Brook Elementary. I said at that time that this is what I would become when I grew up! Here I am today working a few hundred yards away from where I made that statement, and I love every minute of my career.

“I love bringing a pet back to good health or helping to alleviate problems a pet may be experiencing,” she continued. “I love that my day-to-day job is never exactly the same. One minute I’m seeing a new puppy and getting puppy hugs, and then 30 minutes later I might be walking into a surgery. I get to be a little bit of a detective on a patient that can’t tell me what’s wrong with words, and I work to bring them back to health."

Dr. Williams has had a love for animals her entire life. In school, she became intrigued by the sciences. She’s combined those two passions into a veterinary career. She opened Village Pet Care in 2016 and has been serving the Mountain Brook community ever since.

Village Pet Care is a full-service veterinary and grooming clinic.

As a business owner, Dr. Williams feels fulfilled by the great care she is able to provide not only to her four-legged patients, but also for the opportunity she is able to provide other professionals who love animals as much as she does.

“I love what I do; I love coming to work. I love that my business is able to provide a good place to work for my staff,” Dr. Williams said.

The clinic offers everything from grooming and bathing to general surgery, making them a one-stop destination for pet owners.

“We offer routine wellness examinations and vaccinations, as well as sick pet examinations and diagnostics such as blood work, radiographs and urinalysis,” Dr. Michael said. “We also offer surgical procedures such as dental cleanings with dental radiography, spay and neuter procedures, as well as more in-depth procedures such as mass removals.”

One of the best things about being a pet owner at Village Pet Care is the attentive one-on-one time the team strives to provide.

Both doctors spend time getting to know the owners. They take the time to sit down with each pet owner and review their hopes and expectations. They get acquainted with each pet and understand each specific problem that they may be experiencing.

Both Dr. Michael and Dr. Williams feel that if they can alleviate an issue a pet is having and meet or exceed the owner’s expectations for care, then they have succeeded in their job.

