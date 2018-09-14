Two Birmingham men participated in a high-altitude ultra marathon to fundraise for BCRFA. more

Mountain Brook skater Rica Hecker is part of the ‘Theatre on Ice’ national championship team. more

There will be no seniors on the 2018 Mountain Brook High School volleyball team. more

After four years competing on the tennis court as a player at Birmingham-Southern, Petro was named the school’s women’s tennis coach in April. more

Owners talk about two historic Mountain Brook homes. more

Features

Sarah Finnegan Second-half surge spurs Spartans The Mountain Brook High School football team scored 24 unanswered points on Friday night to secure a 24-14 victory over Spain Park. more 10:25 PM DREW CHAMPLIN Sports

Photo by Lexi Coon. Culver Road parking reviewed at council meeting Local business owners had inquired about adding another short-term parking space in the Sneaky Pete's area and moving the construction fence off the curb to potentially allow for additional parking. more 9:04 PM LEXI COON News

Photos by Lexi Coon. Mac and cheese fest sees hundreds Despite the unwavering heat, families and friends spent the afternoon of Sept. 9 outside Brookwood Village for the second annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival. more 9:02 AM LEXI COON People

Layton Dudley Crestline Tent Sale attracts local shoppers The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. more 5:36 PM Layton Dudley People