History in the walls

Owners talk about two historic Mountain Brook homes. more

From player to coach

After four years competing on the tennis court as a player at Birmingham-Southern, Petro was named the school’s women’s tennis coach in April. more

No seniors, no problem

There will be no seniors on the 2018 Mountain Brook High School volleyball team. more

Skating to the top

Mountain Brook skater Rica Hecker is part of the ‘Theatre on Ice’ national championship team. more

Running with a purpose

Two Birmingham men participated in a high-altitude ultra marathon to fundraise for BCRFA. more

Features

Sarah Finnegan

The Mountain Brook High School football team scored 24 unanswered points on Friday night to secure a 24-14 victory over Spain Park. more

Sports

Jonathan M. Norris

Get ready for this Friday's high school football slate. more

Sports

Photo by Lexi Coon.

Local business owners had inquired about adding another short-term parking space in the Sneaky Pete's area and moving the construction fence off the curb to potentially allow for additional parking. more

News

Photos by Lexi Coon.

Despite the unwavering heat, families and friends spent the afternoon of Sept. 9 outside Brookwood Village for the second annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival. more

People

Jonathan M. Norris

Mountain Brook's fall sports teams were in action last week. more

Sports

Photo by Lexi Coon.

Gus's Hotdogs will be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Southern and Hungry' on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. CST. more

Businesses

Jonathan M. Norris

The Mountain Brook High School football team blanked Tuscaloosa County on Friday night in its Class 7A, Region 3 opener. more

Sports

Layton Dudley

Mountain Brook High School opens up region play against Tuscaloosa County this week. more

Sports

Layton Dudley

Mountain Brook High School's fall sports teams are back in action. more

Sports

Layton Dudley

Mountain Brook High School defeated Center Point, 43-0, on Thursday night. more

Sports

Layton Dudley

Mountain Brook High School hosts Center Point on Thursday night. more

Sports

Layton Dudley

The Mountain Brook High School football team didn't let injuries slow it down in Friday's season-opening victory at Northridge. more

Sports

Jimmy Mitchell

High school football begins this week. more

Sports

Two Birmingham men participated in a high-altitude ultra marathon to fundraise for BCRFA. more

People

Photo by Jesse Chambers

Mountain Brook City Council seeks to work with Homewood, Birmingham and Jefferson County on the project. more

News

Lexi Coon

The board also tabled the I-6 Religion and Religious Expression policy for another month for additional community input. more

News

Layton Dudley

The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. more

People

Photo from U.S. National Library of Medicine

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more

News

Lexi Branta Coon

Council members also approved updates to the Lane Parke PUD and reviewed updates to the energy code, erosion and sediment control ordinance and the illicit storm water discharge ordinance. more

News

Photos by Lexi Coon.

Merchants from Mountain Brook Village joined together for their annual Market Day sales on July 21. more

Businesses

BirminghamWatch has produced this Voter Guide to help Jefferson and Shelby voters. more

News

Photo provided by Sally Immel

For the first time ever, Brookwood Village and the Birmingham Children’s Theatre are partnering on a unique pop-up theatre this July. more

News

By Keith McCoy

The project is set to begin July 30. more

News

