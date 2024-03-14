Mountain Brook City Council decides against Euclid Avenue guardrail

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook City Council President Virginia Smith leads a meeting of the council on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The Mountain Brook City Council decided at its March 11 meeting that it would not pursue the installation of a guardrail on Euclid Avenue at Azalea Road.

That location was the site of a pair of catastrophic accidents, one in 2015 and another this year. Traffic engineer Richard Caudle said the primary contributing factors in each crash were speed and motorists driving under the influence.

“A guardrail is the only possible solution to really mitigate the catastrophic crashes,” Caudle said. “But since that has occurred twice in the last nine or 10 years, I do not see that the frequency, in my opinion, warrants the expense of the guardrail we’re talking about.”

Councilman Billy Pritchard said he has lived up the hill and around the corner from that intersection for 40 years.

“Unfortunately, when people go 100 miles per hour, bad things happen,” Pritchard said. “This is not going to stop somebody from going 100 miles per hour, particularly if they’re inebriated. I don’t think this is warranted, given the circumstances.”

Area residents who attended the council work session before the action meeting said they are against installing a guardrail.

“For the time being, we’re not considering a guardrail," Council President Virginia Smith said,

In other action, the council: