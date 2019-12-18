× 1 of 2 Expand Laura Scoggins, Pamela Reeve and Rebecca Sorrell, Ritch's Pharmacy. × 2 of 2 Expand Ritch's Pharmacy. Prev Next

Fifty years ago, women made up only 8% of the pharmacy workforce. According to Rebecca Sorrell of Ritch’s Pharmacy, women now make up more than 55% of that same profession.

Ritch’s Pharmacy has been around long enough to have seen that transition first-hand. It is one of Mountain Brooks’s oldest businesses, and it has been serving the over-the-mountain community for more than 70 years.

From generation to generation, the staff at Ritch’s Pharmacy has excelled at providing the “first line of defense for health information and wellness.”

This generation owes its top-of-the-line services and expertise to Rebecca Sorrell, Laura Scoggins and Pamela Reeve. The women who help run Ritch’s Pharmacy feel a deep connection to the business and the community that they serve.

All three women agree being a pharmacist is much more than just their chosen profession; “It’s an all-encompassing lifestyle. It is for the strong of will and convicted and for the soul tender enough to help a patient along their wellness journey.”

For these women, it’s about more than just filling prescriptions. They are concerned about each person who walks through their door. They work with patients to understand their ailments and find ways to help even if it is simply helping someone find the most comfortable way to use their cane.

“The multi-generational levels help us to know that we are doing it right,” Sorrell said.

