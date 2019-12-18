× 1 of 2 Expand Tish Tillis, P2 Platinum Pilates. × 2 of 2 Expand P2 Platinum Pilates. Prev Next

In 2007, Tish Tillis was suffering from chronic back pain and was told she might need surgery. But then something changed her life.

“I was introduced to a physical therapist who suggested I try Pilates for three months before making the decision to go under the knife,” Tillis said. “In those three months, I began feeling better and within six months was pain free.”

She vowed to pay it forward one day, and she’s made good on that commitment: Since 2014, she’s been learning and teaching Pilates to others. She’s now a comprehensively trained classical teacher and currently in the advanced teacher mentorship program with Pilates elder Lolita San Miguel, who was certified by Joseph Pilates. Tillis’ studio, P2 Platinum Pilates, is the only studio in Birmingham with Gratz Pilates equipment.

“While we are a ‘classical’ Pilates studio, we teach as Joe once did,” she said. “We look at the body in front of us and teach what they need, not necessarily the original classical order each session.”

P2 Platinum Pilates offers private sessions, duet and trio sessions, along with small group classes. Tillis said her goal is for P2 to become a training facility for future teachers of The Pilates Method.

“I am passionate about Pilates because I have learned firsthand what it can do for your body,” she said. “Pilates is about going to the studio and moving and strengthening your body so life outside of the studio is lived to its fullest.”

