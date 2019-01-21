Inaugural One Yard at A Time Gala comes to Grand Bohemian on Feb. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Helen McGinnis. Lettermen of the USA founder Darryl Fuhrman, left, and founding board member Desmond Holoman, right, present United States Army Special Forces wounded veteran Ret. Master Sgt. Greg Barnett with an autographed Alabama football.

In 2011, Lettermen of the USA was created “to mobilize the many diverse skills of former college athletes, coaches and active coaches, and to support veterans, wounded veterans, disaster victims, and former college athletes facing hardships and homelessness,” according to a press release from the organization.

Eight years later, LotUSA is hosting the first One Yard at A Time Gala at Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The gala will be held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 2655 Lane Park Road.

The night will feature several speakers and familiar faces, including Cornelius Bennett, former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and the University of Alabama, as the keynote Speaker; Retired Lieutenant Colonel David F. Bonwit, Battalion Commander USMC and Military Aide to 41st President George Herbert Walker Bush, as a special guest speaker; and Chris Gray, former NFL and Auburn University guard, as a special guest.

According to Helen McGinnis, marketing and communications director for LotUSA, it will be a very special night. She said they are expecting 200 attendees.

McGinnis also said the seated dinner and speakers are not all attendees have to look forward to. There will also be a photo and autograph session, music and silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased online for $150 at the Lettermen of the USA website, LotUSA.org.

“The mission of LotUSA is to impact those we serve by offering the motivation, guidance, and support necessary to pursue success in life, school, and work, One Yard at A Time,” the press release states.