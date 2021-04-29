Arts community mourns the death of a ‘well loved’ artist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Art Association. Rollina Klasing, a popular artist in the area, died recently.

Members of the local visual arts community recently mourned the death of a beloved figure.

Rollina Klasing, who was a founding member of the Mountain Brook Art Association (MBAA), died March 23, according to her obituary at al.com.

Klasing was also a member of the Hoover Art Association and the National League of American Pen Women.

Her death was “very sad news,” according to a Facebook post by the MBAA.

“Our wonderful Rollina has left us,” the post states. “She will be missed by many.”

A artist for 70 years, Klasing enjoyed working with oils and pastels.

However, she was more widely known in Birmingham art world for her many charcoal portrait sketches.

The artist, who was 88, “was well loved in the community and has done countless portraits in pastel charcoal and oil of so many children,” said Janet Sanders, MBAA show chairman. “She was always surrounded by children quietly watching her work.”

A Kansas native, Klasing earned degrees from Friends University in Wichita and Tufts University in Boston and moved to Birmingham with her family in 1973.

She was active in many organizations, including Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

“Rollina had a beautiful soul and positive outlook on life that she shared with all who were lucky enough to spend time with her,” according to the obituary.

A memorial service was held to honor Klasing on March 27 at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.