Mountain Brook resident ‘believes in mission’ of Redemptive Cycles as he serves on board

Redemptive Cycles, a nonprofit in downtown Birmingham, seeks to give bicycles to homeless or low-income people who need them for safe, reliable transportation.

Mountain Brook resident, Ryan Davis, has served on the board of directors for Redemptive Cycle for two years and is a big believer in its mission.

Davis said that Redemptive offers a number of valuable programs, including its flagship program, Earn-A-Bike.

“In exchange for a few hours of community service, Redemptive Cycles provides a refurbished bike free of charge to people in need of transportation,” Davis told Village Living recently. “For those that do not have independent transportation, a bike can have an enormous impact. Plus, it is a healthy, sustainable and reliable way to get around town, and a great way to build community.”

Davis was able to give Redemptive a boost recently when he arranged for the nonprofit to host a bike drive at Mountain Brook City Hall in Crestline on May 15.

The Mountain Brook City Council gave Redemptive permission to hold the event after a presentation by Davis on May 10.

“It’s a great program they have down there,” City Council President Virginia Smith said, adding that she had recently donated a bike to Redemptive.

The drive in Mountain Brook was badly needed because cycling has boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said at the meeting.

“There are just no bikes out there, new or used,” he said.

The bike drive was “a huge success” for the nonprofit, Davis said recently.

The city of Mountain Brook was “extremely supportive” and helped promote the event, he said.

There was “a great turnout” and attendees donated more than 30 bikes, he said.

“Thanks to these donations, Redemptive has already been able to get many of these bikes fixed up and in the hands of those that need their own affordable, reliable transportation to get to work and appointments and access the things we all do every day,” Davis said.

Originally from Birmingham, Davis now lives in Cherokee Bend. He has served as an assistant professor of finance in the Collat School of Business at UAB since 2016.

Working on the Redemptive board “has been a lot of fun,” Davis said. “Our group has expertise in finance and banking, marketing and events, legal and cycling advocacy.”

Davis said that he found his way to the board thanks to fellow member Michael Eady, president of strategy and creative at Knight Eady.

The board was looking for new members, and Eady knew that Davis was an avid cyclist.

“I have a road bike and a mountain bike and ride a few days every week,” Davis said.

It is easy for people to find ways to help Redemptive, he said.

Redemptive accepts financial donations as well as bikes, accessories and cycling clothing in any condition.

The nonprofit is a full-service bike shop, as well.

Redemptive also sells used and refurbished bikes “at really affordable prices,” Davis said..

“All donations and sales support our programs,” he said.

In addition, Redemptive offers classes and special events, including a social bike ride downtown each Thursday night and a bike mechanics class each month, he said.

“We also do an ‘Alley Cat’ that is a cross between a bike race and a scavenger hunt,” Davis said.

Redemptive Cycle is located at 1305 Second Ave. N. downtown.

For more information, call 205-224-5631 or go to redemptivecycles.com.