Longtime educator, MBHS grad, seeks to give teachers ‘a pat on the back’

Photo courtesy of David Seale. David Seale, a Mountain Brook High School graduate and former MBHS teacher, has written a book called "Teacher Affirmations," which he calls "a sort of 'Chicken Soup for the Teacher Soul,' except grounded in more reality, research and experience."

David Seale has been an educator for more than 25 years, and he knows how difficult teachers’ jobs can be.

That was the thought behind a podcast he began a year ago, a podcast meant to inspire teachers and others in the education field.

“Teachers get plenty of professional development but not always the pat on the back they need,” he said.

That podcast, available through listennotes.com and iTunes, has become the basis for Seale’s first book, “Teacher Affirmations,” which he calls “a sort of ‘Chicken Soup for the Teacher Soul,’ except grounded in more reality, research and experience.”

And Seale has plenty of experience. A graduate of Mountain Brook High School, the University of Alabama and the University of Montevallo, began his teaching career in the Tuscaloosa County School System. From 1999 to 2005, he was an English teacher and debate coach at MBHS, and he was principal at Tarrant Intermediate School from 2015-18 before joining the Birmingham City Schools system as an instructional coordinator.

“But my draw to the schoolhouse was too strong,” said Seale, who became principal at Avondale Elementary School in January.

Seale’s podcast and book consist of short bits of information and inspiration.

“I had the idea for the podcast about a year ago, because I read some troubling research on the high rate of teacher burnout, as well as a realization that there is a teacher shortage across the country,” Seale said. “I felt like the content of the podcast would also work well in a book format, especially for those educators who are not necessarily podcast listeners.”

Seale believes his educational affirmations are particularly important as teachers wrestle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, a large percentage of our teachers are not only having to teach their students in a format in which most have never utilized — distance learning — but they are also teaching their own children at home, as well as being a parent,” Seale said. “They are essentially juggling the three most important jobs all at once. So, some validation and encouragement is needed now more than ever, I feel.”

For Seale, over the years, that has meant returning to why he became a teacher in the first place.

“Many times, when I have felt a little burned out or frustrated, rediscovering my purpose, my ‘why’ for becoming an educator, has been huge in helping me reignite the fire,” he said. “I also try to surround myself with positive influences, as opposed to those negative folks in the profession who can sometimes add to the negativity and burnout.”

Those bright spots have often come from his students, according to Seale.

“A lot of the affirmations I have had along the way usually come in the form of small things and almost always from the student success and the small appreciations I get from my students,” he said. “For educators, it doesn’t take much, because we are in this profession for children and to help continue a society of leaders, learners and citizens.”

Seale hopes “Teacher Affirmations,” which is available at independent bookstores and on Amazon, will reach more than his target audience.

“The book is certainly geared toward educators, and a lot of the advice is specific to the profession,” he said. “But the messages of service, validation and perseverance can certainly apply to anyone in any profession.”