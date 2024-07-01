Market Day set for July 20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. The 23rd annual Market Day returns to Mountain Brook Village on July 20.

While some radio stations celebrate Christmas in July, Mountain Brook shoppers can get a head start on their holiday purchases at the 23rd annual Market Day on July 20.

Market Day has been a much-loved tradition for two decades, drawing both locals and visitors to Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke to browse for deals.

The shopping event began in the early 2000s as a way to commemorate the French holiday Bastille Day. It has since morphed into a highly anticipated summer event that highlights Mountain Brook retailers. Shoppers can browse the European-style sidewalk sale and enjoy discounted prices that many of the featured merchants will offer all day.

“The community looks forward to it every year,” said Shelby Weir, the marketing & community relations coordinator for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone expects the biggest and best sales, and they definitely get it.”

There is often a sales slump in the summer, particularly after the end of wedding season, and Market Day is an opportunity for retailers to reduce their inventory and prepare for the fall and winter shopping season.

“Shoppers also get the opportunity to purchase upscale, high-quality items for prices that you won't find the rest of the year,” Weir said. “The majority of retail merchants in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke participate.”

Some of the participating merchants will set up outdoor tents and displays, and the lure of the perfect bargain will likely draw shoppers from all over the state again this year.

Retailers that have participated in Market Day in years past include Bromberg’s, Ex Voto Vintage and Table Matters.

“I would say our local merchants have an elevated quality of apparel and artisan items that you just won't find anywhere else,” Weir said, “and the sales this year are going to be outstanding.”

Market Day coincides with the state-wide sales tax holiday on school supplies and apparel, which will be from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21.

A considerable part of the appeal of Market Day is the location, Weir said. “Mountain Brook Village is so easily walkable,” said Weir. “It really has its own charm, with merchants that have been there for decades.”

Last year, two shuttles ran during Market Day to accommodate shoppers due to a Jefferson County sewer improvement project, but this year parking will be readily available throughout the Village and Lane Parke.

For more information about Market Day, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.