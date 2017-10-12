Fashion boutique opens in Brookwood Village

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon Sisters Kristie Richardson and Kim Morin recently expanded their fashion boutique, La Bella Sol, to a storefron in Brookwood Village. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon Sisters Kristie Richardson and Kim Morin recently expanded their fashion boutique, La Bella Sol, to a storefron in Brookwood Village. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon Sisters Kristie Richardson and Kim Morin recently expanded their fashion boutique, La Bella Sol, to a storefron in Brookwood Village. Prev Next

After growing their base through an online store for three years, sisters Kim Morin and Kristie Richardson, owners of La Bella Sol Boutique, have opened a storefront in Brookwood Village.

“One of the main reasons we started out online was it really was a hobby,” Richardson said, explaining that she and her sister have other full-time jobs in addition to La Bella Sol. “We were kind of shocked at how quickly it took over.”

But after testing the waters through events like Market Noel, Boutique Blowout and other boutique popup shops at Brookwood Village, they decided to sign a seasonal lease through the end of 2017. Richardson said having the background in the online shop really help them build a foundation and connect with various vendors.

They now sit at site 212, next to Crown Jewelry in Brookwood Village.

La Bella Sol features styles for everyone, Richardson said, as well as goods such as candles from local artisan White Picket Sense and jewelry from Cassie Lyn Jewelry and Krystalize Jewelry.

“We try to bring in pieces that are unique and comfortable to the ladies,” Richardson said, saying they aim for their clothes to be figure flattering and to encourage confidence. In the past, Richardson said they did not carry plus sizes online, but they are planning on carrying those sizes in-store. They like to have outfits that can transition from the work day to an evening out, too.

While La Bella Sol’s lease is only signed temporarily as a way to test the waters, Richardson said they plan on being open from extended hours during the holidays starting on Black Friday. Currently, they are open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-6 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to growing and this is really a true pilot to see what this will be for us … We’re hopefully optimistic in that we’re going to do well, and we’re going to make many new friendships and gain that new following from a lot of shoppers here,” Richardson said. “This is our ultimate goal, to have a store indefinitely.”

To learn more about La Bella Sol, visit their website labellasolboutique.com or follow them on social media: