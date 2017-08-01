Mountain Brook restaurants featured in Birmingham Restaurant Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andi Rice. Birmingham Restaurant Week is returning this August from Aug. 9-20. See bhamrestaurantweek.com for more details.

Birmingham Restaurant Week is returning in the upcoming weeks for its fall series from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Designed to celebrate the city's culinary diversity, diners will be able to try dishes from a wide variety of restaurants with special lunch and dinner pricing of $10, $20, $30 or $40 per person depending on the restaurant. Select drink specials and brunch offerings may also be available.

Five Mountain Brook restaurants are among the 73 participating in the event: Avo, Davenport's Pizza Palace, La Pax, The Gardens Café by Kathy G and Vino. Menus for participating restaurants can be found here.

"We are please to offer this opportunity to residents of Birmingham and to the restaurants that shape the unique food culture of our community," said James Little, BRW director and district manager of REV Birmingham, in a press release about BRW.

As a part of the event, residents will also be supporting fresh, local foods through REV's Urban Food Project (UFP). Money spent during the week will help support "the fork to the farm," initiative, which allows restaurants to support local farmers by purchasing fresh and healthy ingredients. UFP then helps to bring these ingredients to local grocery stores and dinner tables to limit the presence of food deserts in Birmingham.

"Many of the participating restaurants are already supporters of the Urban Food Project initiative, and we are very much looking forward to adding more," said director of UFP Taylor Clark in a release. "The Urban Food Project is helping create a thriving and sustainable food economy based on getting the healthiest and freshest ingredients not only in the stores, but also on our plates at our favorite restaurants."

Although new events are planned for the week, BRW has announced the following opportunities:

Preview Party on Aug. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 5 Points Pickwick Plaza

Wine-o-logy on Aug. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wine Loft

Harvest Brunch on Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 5529 1st Ave. South

More information regarding the new happenings are set to be released closer to the start of BRW.

Learn more at bhamrestaurantweek.com.