New lifestyle boutique comes to Mountain Brook Village

Located in an open-concept store filled with bright, natural light, Outpost is filled with items matching that aesthetic. The lifestyle boutique, owned by Rory Jelks, opened in Mountain Brook Village in January and is the second Outpost location, but the first in the state.

Jelks’ business partner Mary Clark — they formerly owned Bellewether, which a closed in 2013, in English Village together — operates the original location in Inlet Beach, Florida. As soon as the storefront, located between Stella Blu and M. Lavender Clothing, opened up, Jelks said she knew it was the perfect spot for Outpost.

“I remained involved helping start that [Inlet Beach] store, and then when this space became available, I called Mary and said I’d love to do an Outpost here. It’s a beautiful space and really lends itself to our aesthetic,” Jelks said.

Outpost carries a variety of items, ranging from furniture and antiques to jewelry and clothing. Jelks said it’s their goal to keep a “well-curated boutique.”

“We want to carry stuff that’s either handmade [or that] we buy domestically,” Jelks said. “Really, just items we find interesting.”

Her home and Clark’s home are both light and collected, casual and comfortable, Jelks said, and that helps inspire the items Outpost carries. While the shop is inspired by coastal living, Jelks said they’re not focused on a beach-only vibe.

“We’re always on the lookout for things that will enhance your casual living, but also have an edge of unique art,” Jelks said.

They carry interior decorating items from Cisco Brothers as well as select antique and lighting items. Clothing and accessory brands include Lisa Marie Fernandez, Rhode Resort, Tanya Taylor and Mercedez Salazar Jewelry, to name a few.

“I’m excited to be part of this — a light and airy lifestyle store that offers home interiors, gifts, clothing, jewelry and apothecary items,” Jelks said. “... Outpost is a bright and happy space, and I want to extend a piece of that to everyone’s home and lifestyle.”

Since opening, Jelks said Outpost has been well-received by the community. They’re nestled between two clothing stores, and Jelks said she thinks customers appreciate the variety of shops and items in that portion of the village.

“I love the community; I love our clientele. I think that Birmingham has an elevated style, so I take that as a compliment that we’ve been well-received,” she said.

Outpost is located at 2732 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

For more information, follow Outpost on Instagram at @shop_outpost or call the store at 407-4303.