Winter Restaurant Week starting Jan. 20

The city of Birmingham is known for its food, and from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29 it will be celebrating the great restaurants that call the area home.

Much like Restaurant Week in August, local eateries will be offering special menus with two or three course lunch and dinner menus priced at $10, $15, $20, $30 or $40 per person throughout the Winter Restaurant Week, or WRW. Some restaurants may be offering drink specials as well.

"We are excited to further celebrate Birmingham's culinary scene with the second winter edition of [Birmingham Restaurant Week]," said James Little, BRW creator and director and district manager of REV Birmingham in a press release.

During the inaugural WRW in 2016, there were 30 participating restaurants, and the following restaurant week in August had 60 participating restaurants. Currently, there are 35 eateries signed up to participate for WRW 2017, including local Mountain Brook restaurants Vino and The Gardens Café.

In addition to restaurant specials, WRW is bringing back Beer Saturdays on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m, featuring Ghost Train Brewery. Wine lovers will also be able to sample different Deutsch Family Wines on Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. during Uncorked, to be held at Hop City.

To find apply for WRW, discover participating restaurants, purchase tickets for Beer Saturdays or learn more information about the event, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.