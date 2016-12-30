Women in Business: Patricia Murray - Table Matters

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. Patricia Murray

At Table Matters, Patricia Murray and her staff take pride in helping families get their tables ready for dinners with their loved ones and friends.

Murray grew up with a grandmother and mother who loved to entertain, so when she began working at a china shop in Vail, Colorado, she knew she had found her calling. Murray said she’s always had an interest “in helping customers put their tablescapes together.”

Table Matters sells more than just tableware, with furniture, lighting and home accessories also filling the shop. Table Matters is the go-to place for table linens. Having toured several factories in Europe and years of hosting Linen Trunk Shows from Anichini to Busatti, Murray has an in depth knowledge of fabrics, patterns, quality of linen and sizing.

Murray’s favorite part of owning her own business is the friendships she’s made with her customers and staff. It’s like “extended family.” Murray said their specialty products, customer service and knowledge of industry trends has helped Table Matters thrive.

When registering brides, Murray recommends taking their time in choosing a pattern as the array of choices can be overwhelming. Come in together with your groom and get the “overview.” She also says customers don’t need to buy an entire new set of dishes to update their look. A few new key pieces can completely transform the look of your table.

“If we don’t have what you need, we try to find it for you. We’ll even come to your house to help you put it all together."