Women in Business: Andrea Nunes, DMD

× Expand Andrea Nunes

Dentist Andrea Nunes has found success through persistently pursuing what she loves to do.

A native Brazilian who has lived in the United States for 17 years, she has dental degrees from UAB and a university in Brazil. While still in Brazil, she also completed a specialty degree in pediatric dentistry.

She now practices family dentistry with Dr. Jeffrey Weissman in Cahaba Heights.

“[I] love to treat the whole family — adults and kids,” Nunes said.

Some of her patients are nervous about visiting the dentist, so her goal “is to have kids [grow up to be] fear-free adults, and to help anxious adults feel at ease in the dental chair.”

Nunes enjoys going to work everyday. To her, that is the very definition of success.

“Success is being able to do what you love,” she said. “[I] also love the relationships we create through working with the entire family.”

As for her own family, Nunes is married to an orthodontist/dental school professor, with whom she has two daughters. She creates a work-life balance by seeing patients two to three days each week. Working part-time allows her to enjoy being a professional and a wife/mom. She says, “I love the flexibility of the job.”

Her advice to young women is simple: Never give up. “If you have a vision, a plan, stick to it,” she said. “Don’t give up. Be persistent. It might take a while, [and] you might encounter some bumps on the road, but hard work pays off.”

► WHERE: 3140 Overton Road

► CALL: 967-8636

► WEBSITE: andreanunesdmd.com

Sponsored Content.