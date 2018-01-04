Women in Business: Stephanie and Melissa Robinson - RealtySouth

× Expand Stephanie and Melissa Robinson

Mother-daughter duo Stephanie and Melissa Robinson do more than just sell homes together. They become a part of their clients’ lives.

“Through my years in real estate, I’ve played matchmaker, I’ve helped with career changes, I’ve decorated, I’ve picked out engagement rings, I’ve scrubbed floor boards, and I’ve definitely made sure each client knows the best places in Birmingham to eat,” Stephanie said. “It’s a privilege getting to play a part in the lives of clients who are embarking on an exciting new chapter of their lives.”

Stephanie has sold real estate for 27 years, and since she moved to Birmingham with her husband after college, she said she has enjoyed getting to show the city off to potential homebuyers. In 2017, she has helped clients buy or sell 74 homes totaling more than $62,000,000.

Melissa grew up watching her mom sell real estate and has been at everything from open houses to final inspections “ever since I can remember.” After completing her masters degree in social work and two years in Teach for America, she returned to Birmingham and joined her mom’s team.

“I’ve always been in a helping field and am excited for this journey — helping people in a new way,” Melissa said.

The mother and daughter are quick to praise each other’s strengths that they bring to the table.

“I’ve always admired my mom’s dedication to all of her clients. It’s been very special to become a part of that,” Melissa said.

“I have always tried to instill a ‘go the extra mile’ mindset in my daughters, and I see that in Melissa as she gives 200 percent to each and every situation,” Stephanie said.

The third member of the Robinsons’ RealtySouth team is Betsy Harmon.

“Our team would be lost without the guidance of Betsy, who came on board 10 years ago. Betsy brings invaluable organization to every aspect of our business. Together, we provide a unique and attentive start-to-finish experience for our clients,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie said she enjoys being part of the excitement of finding a new home, whether her client is a first-time buyer or looking to expand to a larger home.

Listening to each client’s needs is their surefire approach to making sure every family finds the perfect home.

“Every day is different, and each client is unique, which makes for an exciting experience with each new endeavor. I really enjoy getting to know people and learning about their living situations and what makes them enthusiastic about a home,” Melissa said.

Stephanie Robinson and her team are working on expanding their social media presence to better showcase the houses they list. They can be found on Instagram @soldbystr and their Facebook page, “Stephanie Robinson.”

► WHERE: 2807 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 229-6247

► EMAIL: stephanierobinson@realtysouth.com

Sponsored Content.