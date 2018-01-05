Women in Business: Vickie Gleissner - V Gleissner Jewelry

× Expand Vickie Gleissner

When Vickie Gleissner launched her own handmade jewelry line, V Gleissner, last year, it was a way of returning to her roots.

Gleissner designed jewelry in the ’80s and had her work featured in Gus Mayer, Parisians and boutiques in several states across the Southeast. She left the field to make being a wife and mother her first priority and later pursued a career in real estate and interior design.

After Gleissner became an empty-nester, her creativity was stirred by seeing a beautiful piece of gold jewelry worn by a friend.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I can make that,’” she said. “And I did. I had so much fun making it.”

Gleissner decided to leave real estate, though she still does some interior design work, and return to her love for jewelry.

Her work features a variety of metals and precious stones, with six different collections to choose from. She is now able to set diamonds and other stones, as well as casting metals.

One of her new favorite methods is lost wax casting, which creates a one-of-a-kind design that can never be exactly reproduced.

“It’s become a passion,” Gleissner said.

She draws inspiration from the world around her, particularly the clean lines and feel of architecture.

Gleissner sells her work on her website, and she plans to be in several regional boutiques by spring 2018.

► WEBSITE: vgleissner.com

