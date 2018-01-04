Women in Business: Women of Hufham Orthodontics

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Walking into Hufham Orthodontics, patients and their family can expect to find a team that’s ready to work with them — and their schedules.

Most of the staff members have orthodontic or dentistry field experience, but some have worked in other hospitality fields. This sort of experience, said Dr. David Hufham, helps provide a “patient oriented” environment.

“[We] place a priority on customer service in our office, whether that is manifested in our ladies staying late to help patients in some discomfort or meeting them here after hours, these women strive to create a happy and comfortable working environment,” he said.

They consistently work with families’ schedules to make sure their child’s appointment is at a convenient time, in addition to making sure patients are comfortable during procedures.

“When patients come into the office, we want them to understand they are our primary focus,” Hufham said. “Their or their parents’ time is of paramount importance to us, and we allocate ample time for them and strive to keep on schedule.”

Finanacial and new patient coordinator Cheryl Mayo is the office’s “customer service dynamo,” Hufham said. She gladly works with parents to schedule appointments that are convenient for their family, works with dental insurance companies to maximize a parent’s benefits and multitasks — all while maintaining an upbeat office.

Patient relations and marketing coordinator Nikki Ousley is the creative engine of the office. She develops their marketing materials, patient contests and decorates the office around the holidays.

“To top it off, Nikki is cross-trained and can fill in to work on patients when needed, which makes her especially valuable,” Hufham said.

Clinical assistants Becky Robles, Macey Smith, Tabatha Lutz and Beth Gamble each brings her own skillset to the office, Hufham said, and each has a passion for patients.

Robles, a former UAB soccer player, brings a competitive spirit to the office and is always upbeat. Her empathy and work ethic are unsurpassed, and she is completing her education to become a registered dental hygienist.

Smith usually works with younger patients, who might be apprehensive about orthodontics. Her quick and wry sense of humor put these patients at ease, and it would be hard to find a kinder woman, Hufham said.

Lutz is someone who can perform every orthodontic procedure and make it look easy, Hufham said, and she can handle complex and lengthy procedures in a quality manner while respecting a patient’s busy schedule.

Gamble is the newest Hufham team member, but comes in with experience in the endodontic field. She has brought in a cheerful attitude and eagerness to learn, and as a Crestline mom, knows many patients as neighborhood friends.

In addition to providing top quality care, Hufham said they hope all patients leave with a smile in which they are confident. All of the women in the office said there is nothing more satisfying than seeing a patient whose self-confidence grows over their course of having braces or Invisalign, and leave happy.

“We want you to feel confident in your smile’s appearance and functionality, which is why we will work closely with you and keep you well informed throughout the treatment process,” Hufham said.

Orthodontic care takes place over several months, sometimes longer, so it is important to get to know patients. The women at Hufham Orthodontics do just that, making sure to greet all patients by name and make them feel comfortable.

“We keep up with our patients’ interests, whether it is making the dance or athletic team, performing well in a difficult school class, or recent, exciting vacations or trips,” Hufham said. “In turn, working in Mountain Brook is rewarding for our entire staff, as we stay in touch with our patients as they age through high school, and we celebrate their birthdays or see them in the high school yearbook, or when they stop by to update us on their college plans or college life.”

Whether it is through a great sense of humor, scheduling prowess, customer service or a skillful orthodontic procedure, Hufham said he is proud to work with the team he has.

“In sum, these women are so much greater than just the sum of their individual parts,” Hufham said. “They each bring to the table a skill set that makes our office unique for the unique community in which we practice and serve. Some of them drive an hour one way to work, and their commitment is evident and integral to the sustained success of my practice.”

► WHERE: 120 Euclid Ave.

► CALL: 871-8881

► WEBSITE: hufhamortho.com

Sponsored Content.