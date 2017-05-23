3 prayers for when your kids are facing the tough stuff

A book editor once told me the key to writing for moms is to think about thequestion, “What’s the pain?”

In other words, what does a mom worry about as she lies in bed at night? What keeps her awake? What struggles might she befacing that she hasn’t admitted to anyone?

Whatever that pain is, write about it.

It’s an interesting question because we moms worry about so much. It’s hard toidentify a singular pain, especially in regard to kids.

We worry about the choices our kids are making — and the choices we make for them.

We worry about health issues, academics and whether they’ll make the team.

We worry about their relationships, their heartaches and whether their disappointments will break them or make them stronger.

We worry about college, careers and future happiness as adults.

We worry about their trials and anxiety and why they haven’t act like themselves lately.

We worry about bad things happening and imaginable scenarios — and how facing an actual tragedy would make us wish we’d spent less time worrying about the small stuff and more time simply enjoying our kids.

If you’re like me — an expert worrier — you may have discovered the need to unload your worries somewhere. You may have reached a point where your mind and heart couldn’t take it anymore, and you needed a real solution to keep from going crazy.

The only real solution that works for me is prayer. Only prayer can take me from a place of fear and worry to a place of peace and trust. As St. Augustine famously said, “Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee.” When it comes to my kids and handling life, I rely on prayer to soothe me, guide me, and ground me in the truth.

Following are three prayers for when your kids are facing the tough stuff. Whatever worries you have today, I hope they lightenyour load.

1. Prayer for Strength

“But those who trust in the LORD will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.” – Isaiah 40:31

Dear Lord,

I feel so burdened. My heart is heavy and my mind is racing. I want to be strong for my child. I want to push past anxiety, fear, and despair so I can face this situation with peace, wisdom, and hope.

You love my child more than I do, Lord, and I trust You with her life. I know You work all things together for good for those who love You. Please give her the stamina to handle this trial and the faith to endure it. Help her hear Your voice, feel Your presence, and impact the faith of others as she faces this hardship with humility, grace, and confidence in You.

In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

2. Prayer for Hope

“We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.” – Hebrews 6:19

Dear Lord,

I’m struggling with uncertainty. I crave security, but everything seems so fragile — relationships, circumstances, and life. It scares me to see my child broken. I want to fix this problem in his life, yet I can’t. I’m realizing how little control I have — and how desperately I need You.

I praise You, God, for being a rock. I know You have a great plan for my child, one that can ultimately bring good from this struggle and turn his pain into joy.

I place my hope in You and cling to Your promises. Although the world is uncertain, I’m certain You are in control. Thank You for the hope of heaven that we receive through Jesus. I pray His light shines brightly in this dark season to guide me and my child toward You.

In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

3. Prayer for Clarity

“For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” – 1 Corinthians 14:33

Dear Lord,

My mind is cloudy. My emotions are high. Part of me wants to run and hide — and the other part wants to fix this problem my child is facing.

Help me, Lord, to respond maturely. Clear my mind, calm my heart, and renew my spirit. Let my words and actions be wise and measured. Help me think before I speak and pray before I make a move.

You aren’t the author of confusion because confusion comes from the enemy. Help me and my child see Your truth clearly in this situation, trust Your timing, and find rest in the peace from You that surpassesall understanding.

In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Can praying eliminate every worry and pain that keeps a mother up at night? Of course not. What praying can do, however, is ease your worries and pains so they become bearable. Praying can restore joy and hope even inthe unknown.

So take a deep breath, open your heart, and let God hear from you. Remember that honest prayers are always better than perfect prayers, and the more you share on your end, the closer He’ll draw to you.

Kari Kubiszyn Kampakis is a Mountain Brook mom of four girls, columnist and blogger for The Huffington Post. Her two books for teen and tween girls — “Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?” and “10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know” — are available on Amazon and everywhere books are sold. Join her Facebook community at “Kari Kampakis, Writer,” visit her blog at karikampakis.com or contact her at kari@karikampakis.com.