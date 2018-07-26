The 2018 "New Year, New You" Reveal Party

THE JOURNEY. THE REVEAL. ALL FOR THE CAUSE.

Join us as we celebrate a life transformation, inspire a community, and support our cause, the Children's Center for Weight Management at Children's of Alabama.

#FinishStrong #NYNY18

There will be live music, entertainment, and an incredible silent auction, so be prepared for some fun and bidding wars! Of course, our good friends at Happy Catering will be providing the tasty food and happy smiles, so you don't want to miss out on the delicious treats. Come out, have a great time, be inspired, and support a great cause! Hope to see you all there!