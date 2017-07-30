35th Maccabi Games

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama

As an athletic competition for Jewish teens, or what Sokol described as a “junior Olympics,” 900 athletes will compete in Birmingham from July 30 through Aug. 4 for their area’s team, such as Team Birmingham. If athletes come from a smaller city that does not have enough participants to form a team, they are welcomed onto another team, like Team Birmingham is doing with its sister cities, Vinnytsia, Ukraine, and Rosh Haayin, Israel.

