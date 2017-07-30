As an athletic competition for Jewish teens, or what Sokol described as a “junior Olympics,” 900 athletes will compete in Birmingham from July 30 through Aug. 4 for their area’s team, such as Team Birmingham. If athletes come from a smaller city that does not have enough participants to form a team, they are welcomed onto another team, like Team Birmingham is doing with its sister cities, Vinnytsia, Ukraine, and Rosh Haayin, Israel.
35th Maccabi Games
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Sports