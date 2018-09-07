AMERICAN CLASSIC FILMS

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents American Film Classics, with coordinator Nancy Ekberg. In an auditorium setting, view classic films and enhance your understanding with a follow-up discussion with area theater and literary professionals. The films are: Sept 7: Casablanca (Bogart, Bergman). Oct 5: It Happened One Night (Colbert, Gable). Nov 2: Destination Tokyo (Grant). Dec 14: Remember the Night (MacMurray, Stanwyck). Theater critics participating in one or more of the discussions include Ward Haarbauer, Professor Emeritus of Theater and Retired Associate Dean of the School of Art and Humanities, UAB; Jesse Bates, retired Director of Theater, Alabama School of Fine Arts; Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA; William Gantt, Founder, Southern Literary Trail & Music Rights Manager, UA Theater Department.

Please note dates of each session and see olli.ua.edu for complete descriptions.

