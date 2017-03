The Birmingham Boys Concert Choir will perform this month with Three on a String, a Birmingham-based musical group that has been in the entertainment business for more than 40 years.

The Birmingham Boys Concert Choir and Three on a String will perform Sunday, March 5 at First Baptist Church of Trussville at 4 p.m.

Tickets to the event are available on Eventbrite or by calling the Birmingham Boys Choir office at 767-9219.